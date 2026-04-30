“We all need peace” honoring Mikiylia Guines

COLUMBUS, Miss., (WCBI) – Church Hill Elementary held a program today to remember Mikiylia Guines, a student who tragically lost her life, along with several of her relatives, in a shooting in the Cedar Bluff community.

To honor her memory, the program was called “We all need peace.”

Church Hill Elementary students in West Point honored the memory of their former classmate, Mikiylia Guines.

Guines was remembered as a bright child with a smile that could light up any room. And her impact, albeit short, was felt in the Church Hill cafeteria on Thursday.

LaShanna Guines says her daughter loved to dance; she loved music, and when she came into a room, you knew she was there.

“Mikiylia is a bright, energetic, happy, loves to dance, smart, enthusiastic, all-around great little girl. And everybody loved her. She had a great smile. Any room she walked into, she owned it, she owned it.”

Church Hill Elementary Principal Dr. John Oswalt says Mikiylia was only at the school for a short time, but her impact is still being felt throughout the building.

“Mikiylia, although she was with us for a very short period of time, she had a tremendous impact. Someone that was kind, friendly, and a great example for her peers. She had a smile that would light up the entire room. And while we mourn her passing and transition, we’re able to celebrate her as well. And that’s what today was about, too. Not about a time of sadness, but a time to come together and celebrate Mikiylia.”

Guines says her daughter was loved by everyone she came in contact with.

“She was really loved. Like every time some of the students would see me out “Hey, that’s Mikiylia’s mom. Hey Mikiylia.” And she was real smart and she came home, she always brought me all of her good grades, all of her awards and certificates that she had won or earned. One thing I am proud of she came home and she learned to do subtraction, 60 questions in less than a minute. So that made me a proud mom, very proud.”

Her grandmother, Murry Tate, her grandfather Emmitt Guines and her father Maurice Rutherford were grateful to Church Hill for honoring Mikiylia’s memory.

“We truly thank the school for putting on the program that they put on for her and keeping her memories alive. We truly thank God for all that participated and all who came out to make this a success on her behalf.”

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