Weekend warm up, next week cool down

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Fall like temperatures came through today, but they are going to be gone by tomorrow. A return of cooler temperatures move back in throughout next week.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Humidity and temperatures are going to stay a little lower tonight. Temperatures tonight are heading towards the upper 50s. Should be looking and feeling great tonight for any high school football games.

WEEKEND: Over the weekend, temperatures are going to be warming right back into the upper 80s. Humidity levels will be pushing back up, so it will feel slightly more muggy on Saturday and Sunday. Another cold front will be moving through late Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: That cold front will bring the cooler temperatures back into the Southeast. Temperatures Monday will fall into the mid 80s. Temperatures the rest of the week are heading towards the upper 70s. Low temperatures are potentially heading towards the upper 40s. Time to bring out the jackets.