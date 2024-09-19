West Point and Clay county on the look out for bike thief

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police and Clay County deputies need your help bagging a bike riding bandit.

There has been a string of burglaries in and around West Point, including several September 16.

Those occurred on Park Circle, MLK, East Broad Street, Lowery Circle and Woodland Hill.

West Point Police believe the suspect may have been using the bike in this picture, which they think may also have been stolen.

Investigators are asking anyone in these areas that may have home security cameras to check them and contact police if they noticed any unusual activity.

If you know anything about these burglaries, please call the West Point Police Department or Golden Triangle Crimestoppers at (662) 494-0109.

