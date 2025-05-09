West Point celebrates 2024 season with ring ceremony

Defeated Gautier in 2024 football state championship game

WEST POINT, MS (WCBI)- It’s never a bad day to celebrate success, and that’s exactly what the community of West Point gathered to do Thursday evening.

After defeating Gautier in Hattiesburg to claim their state-record 13th football state championship, members of community gathered to celebrate the accomplishments of the 2024 Green Wave team by holding a ring ceremony in the West Point High School auditorium. In fact, without the community’s support, forever commemorating the season may not have been possible.

Members of the community created a fundraiser to raise the money needed to purchase the rings and according to head coach Brett Morgan, the amount needed to be raised was done in the fastest time of any of the state championship teams that he had been apart of.

“Man, they love us,” said junior running back Shamane Clark. “They pour everything into us. They support us through everything. We might lose a couple games, so what, our community is behind our back.”