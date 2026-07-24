West Point High alum returns to alma mater as principal

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The Green Wave is keeping it in the family.

A West Point High alum returns to his alma mater as principal years after getting his start in education in The Point City.

The new principal, Michael Watkins, met with faculty and staff Wednesday, July 23, as they returned for the first official day back on campus.

And to start out, Watkins says he’s updating the school motto to: RISE, ACHIEVE, SUCCEED.

He said the goals are to improve student performance and prepare them for the workforce.

West Point students return to school on Monday, July 27.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X