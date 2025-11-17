West Point High School is helping local families

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) West Point High School Students are packing boxes with food and other items for the community.

“We did this in response to the government freeze on the snap benefits, we did not know when they would open back up, and we wanted to do something to help families.” said Sandra White, West Point High School Teacher. “So, we came together and asked people in our school and in our community to donate items.”

West Point High School teacher Sandra White said she reached out to United Way of Golden Triangle and the Clay County Department of Human Resources to get suggestions on what to place in the boxes.

The boxes include grits, oatmeal, and even clothing.

“We’re really hoping that this will be a little bit of a relief because some people have children and then there may be elderly people who can use this assistance.” said White. “So, we’re hoping it would be a help.”

West Point High School students Edwin Hudson and Jayvien Miller said, it feels good just to be able to help because not everyone has the same things in life.

“Not everybody has the same income as everybody else, and you know, some people just don’t make the same amount.” said Miller. “So, it’s just great to give back to the community. People don’t have all the money just to like buy what they want to buy.”

“I think not everybody has the same life as everybody else.” said Miller. “I feel like it’s people in need that really need food, and this will really help people.”

