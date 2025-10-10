West Point Mossy Oak Golf Course back in action after renovations

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Things are swinging back into action at a golf course in West Point.

After being closed for renovations, you can now hit the fairway at Mossy Oak Golf Course.

Last October, investors with the Golf Clubs of Mississippi bought the Old Waverly Club and Mossy Oak.

Former President of Bryan Foods, George Bryan, founded Old Waverly.

The course was built in 1986 and hosted several events throughout the years, including the 1999 U.S Women’s Open Championship.

Mossy Oak later came along in 2016.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.