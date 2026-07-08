White House announces the first “Freedom Fuel” station, selling gas at $3.47 a gallon

(CBS NEWS) – According to CBS News, the White House announced the first “Freedom Fuel” gas station, which it says is selling gasoline at a below-market rate of $3.47 a gallon.

In a post on social media platform X on Tuesday, the White House announced that the first Freedom Fuel location “has LANDED in Philadelphia.”

The White House noted that the $3.47 price tag is a nod to President Trump, who in his second term serves as the nation’s 47th president. “President Trump is leading the charge to lower gas prices this summer — putting more money in your pocket,” the White House added in the post.

A White House spokesperson told CBS News on Wednesday that the company behind the Freedom Fuel Network is private and owns 25 filling stations across New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The spokesperson said the Trump administration is not involved with the company and is not subsidizing the gas stations, adding that the stations can offer lower prices by reducing their profit margins.

Oil and fuel prices soared after the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on Feb. 28. On Wednesday, the national average cost for a gallon of regular gas was $3.80, down from a recent peak of $4.56 in mid-May, according to AAA. Gas across the U.S. cost an average of $2.98 a gallon just before the conflict.

The price of diesel, which is widely used in the trucking industry and affects shipping costs, was $4.77 per gallon on Wednesday, compared with $3.76 before the Iran war.

Gas prices over time On Jul 08, 2026, the average cost of gas nationwide was $3.8 per gallon. That is $0.01 higher than the day before, $0.01 lower than a month ago and $0.01 higher than a year ago.

In its social media post, the White House included a video of customers at the gas station thanking the president for saving them money on fuel.

“Thanks, Trump, for saving me some money,” said a customer based in Philadelphia, where the state average for a gallon of gasoline is $3.98.

Where to find participating gas stations

The locations of the 25 stations in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, according to the Freedom Fuel Network:

New Jersey

Egg Harbor Township, N.J. (6501 Delilah Rd.)

Egg Harbor Township, N.J. (6801 Tilton Rd.)

Little Egg Township, N.J. (1520 County Rd. 539)

Marlton, N.J. (160 NJ-73)

West Berlin, N.J. (898 NJ-73)

Pennsylvania

Bensalem, Pa. (1360 Street Rd.)

Boothwyn, Pa. (610 Conchester Hwy.)

Bristol, Pa. (905 Bristol Pike)

Brookhaven, Pa. (3919 Edgmont Ave.)

Brookhaven, Pa. (4612 Edgmont Ave.)

Camp Hill, Pa. (811 Hartzdale Dr.)

Dresher, Pa. (1400 Dreshertown Rd.)

Eagleville, Pa. (3201 Ridge Pike)

Lansdowne, Pa. (6800 East Baltimore Ave.)

Millbourne, Pa. (6601 Market St.)

Philadelphia, Pa. (10960 Bustleton Ave.)

Philadelphia, Pa. (3101 N Broad St.)

Philadelphia, Pa. (100 Byberry Rd.)

Philadelphia, Pa. (6243 Chestnut St.)

Philadelphia, Pa. (4043 Germantown Ave.)

Philadelphia, Pa. (2200 Island Ave.)

Pottstown, Pa. (1453 South Hanover St.)

Southampton, Pa. (17 Street Rd.)

Springfield, Pa. (400 Baltimore Pike)

Warminster Township, Pa. (299 E Street Rd.)

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