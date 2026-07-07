Wicked’s Chenoweth, Grammy winner Hathaway slated for MSU Riley Center 2026 Fall Performing Arts Series

Kristin Chenoweth (Photo submitted)

Lalah Hathaway (Photo submitted)

ARRIVAL from Sweden: The Music of ABBA (Photo submitted)

Keb’ Mo’ (Photo submitted)

Little Feat (Photo submitted)

MERIDIAN, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Sources from an MSU press release say that, from Broadway Star Kristin Chenoweth to the Grammy Award-winning “First Daughter of Soul” Lalah Hathaway, Mississippi State’s Riley Center for Education and Performing Arts fall and winter lineup brings legendary musical arts and family entertainment to downtown Meridian.

The five-show season offers something for every music lover, featuring Chenoweth, Hathaway, Arrival from Sweden: The Music of ABBA, five-time Grammy Award winner Keb’ Mo,’ and legendary rock band Little Feat on its Last Farewell Tour.

“Over the past 20 years, the MSU Riley Center has established itself as a premier destination for live entertainment in Mississippi. As we begin this season, we remain committed to presenting outstanding performances, serving our community and creating experiences that inspire, entertain and connect people through the arts,” said Morgan Dudley, MSU Riley Center director.

Season tickets for the upcoming series are now on sale, with prices ranging from $225 to $560 for VIP seating. Current ticketholders must renew by July 20 to retain their existing seats.

Individual tickets go on sale to the general public July 21, with prices varying by artist and seat location.

Details of this year’s scheduled performances include:

Kristin Chenoweth

Saturday, Aug. 22 | 7:30 p.m.

Tickets $75 to $175

Chenoweth boasts one of entertainment’s most impressive resumes, spanning Broadway, film, TV, best-selling books and legendary concert performances. She has sold out iconic venues including Carnegie Hall, Royal Albert Hall, Sydney Opera House and the Hollywood Bowl. The Tony and Emmy winner cemented her Broadway legacy as Glinda in the original cast of Wicked. Additionally, she has starred in films such as “Four Christmases,” “The Boy Next Door” and “Our Little Secret.” Her distinctive voice can be heard in animated movies including “Rio 2,” “My Little Pony” and “Tinker Bell.”

Lalah Hathaway

Friday, Sept. 25 | 7:30 p.m.

Tickets $35 to $85

Hathaway is a five-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and producer whose rich, soulful voice has made her one of the most respected artists in contemporary R&B and jazz. The daughter of legendary soul singer Donny Hathaway, she has forged an acclaimed career of her own, earning recognition for both her solo recordings and collaborations with artists such as Snarky Puppy, Robert Glasper and Michael McDonald. Renowned for her artistry, versatility and captivating live performances, Hathaway remains one of the most respected voices in contemporary music.

ARRIVAL From Sweden: The Music of ABBA

Thursday, Oct. 1 | 7:30 p.m.

Tickets $25 to $70

ARRIVAL from Sweden: The Music from ABBA was founded by original ABBA musician Rutger Gunnarsson and the Swedish artist Vicky Zetterberg in 1995. They quickly became one of the world’s most popular and best-selling ABBA show bands. This production has all the features a great ABBA show needs: lovely costumes, extremely talented musicians, breathtaking singers and hit songs like “Dancing Queen,” “Mamma Mia,” “Take A Chance,” “Waterloo” and many others.

Keb’ Mo’

Friday, Nov.13 | 7:30 p.m.

Tickets $35 to $85

Keb’ Mo’ is a five-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and guitarist whose signature sound blends blues, folk, Americana and roots music. Over a career spanning more than four decades, he has earned widespread acclaim for his masterful musicianship, heartfelt storytelling and modern approach to traditional blues. Whether performing solo or collaborating with artists such as Taj Mahal, Bonnie Raitt and Jackson Browne, Keb’ Mo’ continues to captivate audiences with his warm stage presence and timeless songs.

Little Feat: The Last Farewell Tour

Friday, Nov. 20 | 7:30 p.m.

Tickets $55 to $145

Little Feat has spent more than five decades creating a one-of-a-kind blend of rock, blues, country, funk and New Orleans-inspired grooves. Known for classic songs such as “Dixie Chicken,” “Willin’,” and “Spanish Moon,” the band earned a devoted following through its musicianship, genre-defying sound and legendary live performances, including the acclaimed album “Waiting for Columbus.” As part of The Last Farewell Tour, Little Feat celebrates an extraordinary musical legacy while giving fans a final opportunity to experience one of America’s most influential and enduring bands live on stage.

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit www.msurileycenter.com, call 601-696-2200, or visit the MSU Riley Center Box Office, 2200 Fifth St., in the heart of historic downtown Meridian.

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