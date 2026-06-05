Woman sentenced for fatal road rage shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Sources from CBS affiliate WJTV report that a woman was found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of another woman during a road rage incident in Jackson.

Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said Charity Barnes, 47, was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison.

On August 20, 2021, Jackson police responded to a shooting at the intersection of West Street and Woodrow Wilson Avenue. When officers arrived, they found Melissa Turner, 39, suffering from a gunshot wound to her shoulder. She later died from her injuries.

According to investigators, Turner was driving with her teenage son when the shooting occurred. The victim’s son said Barnes, who was driving a white Nissan SUV, was traveling behind them in the left lane and threw eggs at the trunk of their vehicle.

After pulling in front of Turner’s vehicle at a red light, police said Barnes exited her SUV armed with a handgun. Moments later, she fired a single shot through the driver’s side windshield, striking Turner. According to Owens, the victim’s son photographed the license plate of Barnes’ vehicle before she fled the scene.

The following day, police located Barnes’ vehicle at an apartment complex on Watkins Drive. Shortly after officers arrived, Barnes exited an apartment, admitted to the shooting, and was taken into custody.

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