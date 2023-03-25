Women charged for the murder of her husband live on Facebook

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A Columbus woman is accused of shooting and killing her husband on Facebook Live.

The shooting happened at about 7:30 Saturday morning at Greentree Apartments.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says Kadejah Brown and her husband had been arguing most of the night. He tells WCBI the husband was allegedly trying to leave the apartment and defuse the situation before being shot.

The whole incident was being played out live on Facebook.

Deputies were on the scene in a matter of minutes and were able to recover a handgun, along with a shell casing.

Now, 28-year-old Kadejah Brown is charged with Murder.

She remains in the Lowndes County jail.

Brown’s bond has not been set.