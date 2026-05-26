Work 95% complete for sidewalk improvement project in Bruce
BRUCE, Miss. (WCBI) – Taking a stroll around the square just got easier in Bruce.
Work started on the Sidewalk Improvement project earlier this month.
Mayor Jimmy Hubbard says the project is 95% complete and will also include ADA improvements, like rails.
The project is funded by a Community Development Block Grant from Three Rivers Planning Development.
With the new advancements, local businesses say it will also help increase foot traffic.
Tune in to WCBI News at 6 to learn more…