Work 95% complete for sidewalk improvement project in Bruce

BRUCE, Miss. (WCBI) – Taking a stroll around the square just got easier in Bruce.

Work started on the Sidewalk Improvement project earlier this month.

Mayor Jimmy Hubbard says the project is 95% complete and will also include ADA improvements, like rails.

The project is funded by a Community Development Block Grant from Three Rivers Planning Development.

With the new advancements, local businesses say it will also help increase foot traffic.

Tune in to WCBI News at 6 to learn more…

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.