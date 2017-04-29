Mississippi State Has One Bulldog Drafted, More Sign Undrafted Free Agent Contracts

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WCBI/MSU Athletics) — Justin Senior became the fifth different Mississippi State offensive lineman to reach the NFL since 2014 when the Seattle Seahawks called him with the 210th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Senior was the lone Bulldog selected and the first and only Canadian native taken in the 2017 NFL Draft. A native of Montreal, Senior was a three-year starter on the MSU offensive line and captured the Kent Hull Trophy as the state of Mississippi’s top offensive lineman in 2016.

“I was in Starkville, Mississippi, glued to my phone, just waiting,” Senior said. “When it happened, I was so excited and I didn’t know what to do. I was really happy when I heard it was the Seahawks. I was a Seattle fan coming out of Canada. When it happened, I couldn’t picture it any better than this.

“I love running the ball. I think that’s the best part of football. During this entire process leading up to this, I tried to make myself as useful as possible. I am ready to do whatever I can for Seattle.”

Senior, who played the 2016 season having already earned his degree, was the first MSU offensive lineman drafted since Gabe Jackson went to the Oakland Raiders in 2014. Jackson won the Kent Hull Award his final season. Four other Bulldog offensive linemen since 2014 signed undrafted free agent deals and two of those still remain in the league.

With Senior’s pick, MSU has produced 22 NFL Draft picks under head coach Dan Mullen since 2010. The Bulldogs have also tallied at least one offensive selection in five out of the last six drafts.

Two-time All-Southeastern Conference wide receiver Fred Ross was one of multiple Bulldogs to sign undrafted free agent deals following the draft. Ross, who shattered seven school records, agreed to terms with the Carolina Panthers.

Defensive lineman Nelson Adams signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Johnathan Calvin inked an undrafted free agent contract with the Green Bay Packers. Linebacker Richie Brown heads to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Several other Bulldogs are expected to sign free agent deals in the coming days.

2017 MSU Draft Picks

Round (Pick) Name, Position Team

6 (210) Justin Senior, OT Seattle Seahawks

2017 MSU Undrafted Free Agents (as of 9 p.m. Saturday)

Name, Position Team

Nelson Adams, DT Pittsburgh Steelers

Richie Brown, LB Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Johnathan Calvin, DE Green Bay Packers

Fred Ross, WR Carolina Panthers