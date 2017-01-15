Local News
capture
5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article

Monday Forecast: Variably Cloudy & Mild

TODAY: Variably cloudy and breezy; highs 71-76.

Full Story »
1280x960_SHOOTING
Jan 15, 2017 0 Comments for this article
One Recovering Following Sunday Morning Shooting
FATAL ACCIDENT
Jan 15, 2017 0 Comments for this article
One Dead In Saturday Crash
5ec4bd7c9bb24927bee2c046b83dceac-1
Jan 14, 2017 0 Comments for this article
VIDEO: Nettleton Man Still Missing; Family Pleas For...

More News»

Regional News
FATAL ACCIDENT
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article

One Dead In Saturday Crash

Man Thrown From Van

Full Story »
df1c9df40f0e488f91c2c6633e627b1c-1
Jan 12, 2017 0 Comments for this article
Video: Attorney General Announces his Agenda for 2017...
arab-city-schools
Jan 11, 2017 0 Comments for this article
Lawsuit Claims Special Needs Student Strapped To Chair
LYNCH
Jan 11, 2017 0 Comments for this article
Attorney General To Deliver Final Speech In Alabama

More News»

Us & World News
bf64ba99b9bc430dbe4c4729ad1a2c79
5 months ago
0 Comments for this article

VIDEO: Students Running Towards Space Programs

All this growth is sparking more interest in the aerospace engineering field, especially in students

Full Story » Play Video »
b12446a1624046c3be3db405ed7ee917-1
Jul 16, 2016 0 Comments for this article
Upcoming GOP Preview
1465409539-612b4d035492a2d4c20d9edcf02f001d03cb40b7
Jun 08, 2016 0 Comments for this article
Online Sales May Have Officially Taken Over The...
1465401502-f51d3cc49ffc06d9f4e731f33ed9de0231b78f71
Jun 08, 2016 0 Comments for this article
Police Shot Into A Crowd Of Student Protesters...

More News»

WEATHER FORECAST
7 Day Forecast
Today's Weather
Forecast Tonight
Forecast Tomorrow
Previous
Next
Local Sports
ee6bcd210afe461ba6b285ce5cdcd192
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article

VIDEO: Prentiss County Basketball Tournament Championship Highlights

Booneville girls, Baldwyn boys claim Prentiss County hoops titles.

Full Story » Play Video »
614fc5d5971f4186929c51f638ec642f
Jan 14, 2017 0 Comments for this article
VIDEO: Rebels Freeze Bulldogs, Win Frozen Egg Bowl
8e091fa3c768490bba17513ae8fca7ea
Jan 14, 2017 0 Comments for this article
VIDEO: Bulldogs Down Aggies, Win Third Straight
tl-ole-miss-basketball
Jan 14, 2017 0 Comments for this article
Ole Miss Offense Struggles In Loss To South...

More News»

High School Sports
ee6bcd210afe461ba6b285ce5cdcd192
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article

VIDEO: Prentiss County Basketball Tournament Championship Highlights

Booneville girls, Baldwyn boys claim Prentiss County hoops titles.

Full Story » Play Video »
add2e0bcf4fe450eafbb04b0ea8bcfd9-3
Jan 13, 2017 0 Comments for this article
Video: 2017 Union County Basketball Tournament Highlights
a7d7dbfc34e7458289620ccd36117a3f-3
Jan 13, 2017 0 Comments for this article
Video: Amory Sweeps Caledonia in Friday Night Soccer
c7dc6ceda14e4a9c824addbb11334976
Jan 12, 2017 0 Comments for this article
Video: Thursday Night Hoops from Monroe County Tournament...

More News»

College Sports
614fc5d5971f4186929c51f638ec642f
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article

VIDEO: Rebels Freeze Bulldogs, Win Frozen Egg Bowl

The Ole Miss Rebels ice hockey team dominated the Mississippi State Bulldogs ice hockey team 19-0...

Full Story » Play Video »
8e091fa3c768490bba17513ae8fca7ea
Jan 14, 2017 0 Comments for this article
VIDEO: Bulldogs Down Aggies, Win Third Straight
tl-ole-miss-basketball
Jan 14, 2017 0 Comments for this article
Ole Miss Offense Struggles In Loss To South...
c2bc8a2xaaaf-wa
Jan 12, 2017 0 Comments for this article
No. 4 Mississippi State Matches Best Start in...

More News»

Crime
1280x960_SHOOTING
23 hours ago
0 Comments for this article

One Recovering Following Sunday Morning Shooting

Victim Expected To Recover Quickly

Full Story »
officer arrested
Jan 13, 2017 0 Comments for this article
Three Arrested In Lowndes Auto Burglaries
747565c0156e47e493d47b06e0f61a79-1
Jan 13, 2017 0 Comments for this article
Video: House Shot In Columbus
6f727fe3b9b947c38086704191dc6a09-1
Jan 13, 2017 0 Comments for this article
Video: Columbus Police Investigate Armed Robbery

More News»

Education
d3649cd304c849f8a48b8ddcad99b4b7-1
3 days ago
0 Comments for this article

Video: Reconnecting The Youth To History

STARKVILLE,Miss.(WCBI)—Dr.Martin Luther King Jr.dedicated his life to the nonviolent struggle for racial equality in the United...

Full Story » Play Video »
e7a63fe6513a483fa0b7487e67d856c5-1
Jan 12, 2017 0 Comments for this article
Video: Education Funding Study To Be Released Next...
b8ebd61912a14a90a0ccb17372f8a79c-1
Jan 10, 2017 0 Comments for this article
Video: Star Chef Announced For Library Fundraiser
47753b6638964da699038b3b61d2cf2a-1
Jan 10, 2017 0 Comments for this article
Video: House ‘Flip’ Will Benefit Pregnancy Clinic And...

More News»

Distraction
c100b1818ee44a95b33286430eb31e72-1
1 week ago
0 Comments for this article

Video: Elvis Presley Fan Club Makes Donation To THS Band...

Fundraising continues as THS band prepares for presidential inaugural parade.

Full Story » Play Video »
12620794b3b14b11b63dae7fa0f55bd6-1
Dec 21, 2016 0 Comments for this article
Video: ‘Almost New Year’s’ Party To Benefit Regional...
b201988907e84586a73aa8dc67412bf0-1
Dec 20, 2016 0 Comments for this article
Video: Newest ‘Officer’ A Social Media Sensation For...
bb67ef8cdbfb412db5518f4d43ef3d05-1
Dec 06, 2016 0 Comments for this article
Video: Columbus Girlchoir Presents Holiday Program

More News»

﻿

Poll Question

Should College Students Be Expelled For Social Media Comments?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
More News»