Local News
capture
37 mins ago
0 Comments for this article

Thursday Forecast: Sunshine Returns; Cooler

TODAY: Mostly sunny; highs 48-54.

Full Story »
26b2b496887846b2a1e4dcbef8ea0471-1
Jan 25, 2017 0 Comments for this article
Video: Family And Friends Continue To Fight For...
fec3166b90be453d87df1044d64eb6a4-1
Jan 25, 2017 0 Comments for this article
Video: UPDATE: Missing Woman’s Body Identified
3e99d3a5a4c943b98e14852c6e02e966-1
Jan 25, 2017 0 Comments for this article
Video: Back Seat Buckling Closer To Becoming Law

More News»

Regional News
fec3166b90be453d87df1044d64eb6a4-1
12 hours ago
0 Comments for this article

Video: UPDATE: Missing Woman’s Body Identified

Case Now Considered A Murder Investigation

Full Story » Play Video »
atmore
Jan 25, 2017 0 Comments for this article
Alabama Prison Crowding Becoming Major Issue
37117514998c489e93a27586a570865f-1
Jan 24, 2017 0 Comments for this article
Video: State Supreme Court to Have Say on...
23a286293500438cbf39646128106600-1
Jan 24, 2017 0 Comments for this article
Video: Noxubee County to Clean Up Voter Rolls...

More News»

Us & World News
bf64ba99b9bc430dbe4c4729ad1a2c79
6 months ago
0 Comments for this article

VIDEO: Students Running Towards Space Programs

All this growth is sparking more interest in the aerospace engineering field, especially in students

Full Story » Play Video »
b12446a1624046c3be3db405ed7ee917-1
Jul 16, 2016 0 Comments for this article
Upcoming GOP Preview
1465409539-612b4d035492a2d4c20d9edcf02f001d03cb40b7
Jun 08, 2016 0 Comments for this article
Online Sales May Have Officially Taken Over The...
1465401502-f51d3cc49ffc06d9f4e731f33ed9de0231b78f71
Jun 08, 2016 0 Comments for this article
Police Shot Into A Crowd Of Student Protesters...

More News»

WEATHER FORECAST
7 Day Forecast
Today's Weather
Forecast Tonight
Forecast Tomorrow
Previous
Next
Local Sports
b2dcf62959934a998de60c7e82c386cf
6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article

Video: Ingomar Lady Falcons Look To Continue Their Success

Ingomar girls basketball team talk about winning another state title and the support from there fans.

Full Story » Play Video »
tl-ole-miss-basketball
Jan 25, 2017 0 Comments for this article
Rebels Fall in Late Stages to Texas A&M...
c3ejy2uxuaiej5c
Jan 25, 2017 0 Comments for this article
Peters, Weatherspoon Combine for 52 Points in Mississippi...
8d341a38630742a485264276bace8012-1
Jan 25, 2017 0 Comments for this article
Video: SEC Stars from Magnolia State Shine in...

More News»

High School Sports
6a5d16f1101843e48617e8a39428763d-1
7 hours ago
0 Comments for this article

Video: New Hope’s Gerhart Signs with Northeast Softball

NEW HOPE, Miss. (WCBI) — A softball star is continuing her diamond dreams. New Hope senior...

Full Story » Play Video »
36fe66544e9b4b8c9fd51249d662e288
Jan 24, 2017 0 Comments for this article
Video: Tuesday Night High School Basketball and Soccer...
6b51dcfb8f5a4740a58dc37bdba5e0e3-3
Jan 23, 2017 0 Comments for this article
Video: Vernon’s Bobbitt Signs with Wallace State
feffd9d8be7142cc904c29a02321dd77-1
Jan 21, 2017 0 Comments for this article
VIDEO: Mid-Mississippi Challenge Highlights And Scores

More News»

College Sports
tl-ole-miss-basketball
7 hours ago
0 Comments for this article

Rebels Fall in Late Stages to Texas A&M at Home

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI/Ole Miss Athletics) – Ole Miss wasn’t able to finish the second half comeback against...

Full Story »
c3ejy2uxuaiej5c
Jan 25, 2017 0 Comments for this article
Peters, Weatherspoon Combine for 52 Points in Mississippi...
8d341a38630742a485264276bace8012-1
Jan 25, 2017 0 Comments for this article
Video: SEC Stars from Magnolia State Shine in...
sequence-07-00_01_05_04-still001
Jan 24, 2017 0 Comments for this article
Bo Wallace Returning to EMCC as Assistant Football...

More News»

Crime
BAILEY
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article

Square Scuffle Leads To Arrest

Felon Found With Knife

Full Story »
Travis Malone
Jan 23, 2017 0 Comments for this article
Lowndes Sexual Battery Arrest
Sky Samuel, 18, Arrested Source: Columbus PD
Jan 23, 2017 4 Comments for this article
Former Jack’s Worker Accused of Food Contaminating Surrenders
SAMUEL
Jan 21, 2017 0 Comments for this article
BREAKING – CPD Details Warrant Against Former Jack’s...

More News»

Education
082fb7fb0999491db0141be913c59f8b
3 days ago
0 Comments for this article

VIDEO: Tupelo Band Back Home After Historic Trip For Inaugural...

Band members, chaperones take once-in-a-lifetime trip, marching in front of President Donald Trump and Vice President...

Full Story » Play Video »
7ab67a1959444434ba7f1521ddff4367-1
Jan 20, 2017 0 Comments for this article
Video: Tupelo High School Band on the Parade...
f17fc247b502497baf7a3e3f5fcda9cb-1
Jan 19, 2017 0 Comments for this article
Video: Tupelo High School Band takes on the...
ac4cb90bf8c44decaec64f23d41e6234-1
Jan 19, 2017 0 Comments for this article
Video: Father / Son Inaugural Parade Connection

More News»

Distraction
082fb7fb0999491db0141be913c59f8b
3 days ago
0 Comments for this article

VIDEO: Tupelo Band Back Home After Historic Trip For Inaugural...

Band members, chaperones take once-in-a-lifetime trip, marching in front of President Donald Trump and Vice President...

Full Story » Play Video »
c100b1818ee44a95b33286430eb31e72-1
Jan 06, 2017 0 Comments for this article
Video: Elvis Presley Fan Club Makes Donation To...
12620794b3b14b11b63dae7fa0f55bd6-1
Dec 21, 2016 0 Comments for this article
Video: ‘Almost New Year’s’ Party To Benefit Regional...
b201988907e84586a73aa8dc67412bf0-1
Dec 20, 2016 0 Comments for this article
Video: Newest ‘Officer’ A Social Media Sensation For...

More News»

﻿

Poll Question

Should All People In Car Be Required To Wear Seatbelts?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
More News»