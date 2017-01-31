Local News
10 hours ago
Wet Weather to End the Work Week

TODAY: Winds out of the Southwest will continue to provide moisture necessary for mostly cloudy skies. ...

Jan 31, 2017
The Suzuki Strings Advanced Ensemble Set To Perform...
Jan 31, 2017
Video: Human Trafficking Is A Growing Problem In...
Jan 31, 2017
Video: State Of The Art Firearms Simulator Provides...

Regional News
15 hours ago
Video: Human Trafficking Is A Growing Problem In Mississippi

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)-New data shows human trafficking cases are up from 2015. According to the group...

Jan 30, 2017
Video: MDOC Commissioner Tapped to Lead State Law...
MONEY
Jan 30, 2017
Alabama Budget Hearings Underway
Jan 30, 2017
Alabama Legislature To Introduce Bill For Citizenship Tests...

Us & World News
6 months ago
VIDEO: Students Running Towards Space Programs

All this growth is sparking more interest in the aerospace engineering field, especially in students

Jul 16, 2016
Upcoming GOP Preview
Jun 08, 2016
Online Sales May Have Officially Taken Over The...
Jun 08, 2016
Police Shot Into A Crowd Of Student Protesters...

Local Sports
16 hours ago
Video: New Hope’s Woolbright Signs with MUW Softball

NEW HOPE, Miss. (WCBI) — Another Lady Trojan is taking her talents to the next level....

Jan 31, 2017
Video: Houston Hilltoppers Sign Two to JUCO Football...
Jan 29, 2017
Ole Miss Snaps Four-Gaming Losing Streak, Downs Georgia...
Jan 29, 2017
Video: #4 Hail State Hoops Holds Off Aggie...

High School Sports
16 hours ago
Jan 31, 2017
Video: Houston Hilltoppers Sign Two to JUCO Football...
Jan 28, 2017
Video: Oxford’s Joiner Scores 58 Points, Breaks Hotbed...
Jan 28, 2017
Video: MSU Commit Weatherspoon Too Much For Baldwyn...

College Sports
3 days ago
Ole Miss Snaps Four-Gaming Losing Streak, Downs Georgia At Home

Four Ole Miss Rebels scored in double figures to defeat the Georgia Lady Bulldogs, 69-62.

Jan 29, 2017
Video: #4 Hail State Hoops Holds Off Aggie...
Jan 28, 2017
Crimson Tide Get Hoops Season Sweep Over Mississippi...
Jan 27, 2017
VIDEO: Crimson Tide Preparing For “Very Dangerous” Bulldogs

Crime
2 days ago
Lowndes Deputies: Woman Found Inside Home

Lowndes County deputies say they caught a woman inside a Steens home on Monday morning.

Jan 30, 2017
Booneville Man Jailed On Child Sex Charges
Jan 30, 2017
South Mississippi Man Wanted In North Mississippi
Jan 30, 2017
Saturday Night Fighting Leads To One Hospitalization, One...

Education
15 hours ago
Video: State Of The Art Firearms Simulator Provides Valuable Training...

Video simulator puts students in real life scenarios police face everyday.

Jan 30, 2017
Video: Oktibbeha County Wordsmith Moves on to Memphis
Jan 30, 2017
Video: MUW Helping Columbus Students Sow the Seeds...
Jan 30, 2017
Video: Educational Elvis Themed Movie For Sixth Graders...

Distraction
2 days ago
Video: Grammy Award Winning Vocalist And Gaither Vocal Band Member...

David Phelps expected to draw audience from area, and across state lines.

Jan 30, 2017
Video: Educational Elvis Themed Movie For Sixth Graders...
Jan 22, 2017
VIDEO: Tupelo Band Back Home After Historic Trip...
Jan 06, 2017
Video: Elvis Presley Fan Club Makes Donation To...

