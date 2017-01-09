Local News
MHP Responds To Winter Weather Incidents

Winter weather keeps state troopers busy this past weekend.

Jan 09, 2017
Monday Forecast: Mostly Sunny & Milder
Jan 07, 2017
VIDEO: Mother Goose’s Grand Gala
Jan 07, 2017
VIDEO: CAFB Host New Year Community Reception

Regional News
4 days ago
0 Comments for this article

Alabama Declares State Of Emergency

Move In Advance Of Friday Winter Weather

Jan 04, 2017
Video: 2016 Deadly Year on Alabama Roads
Jan 03, 2017
Trump Could Appoint Majority Of TVA Board
Jan 02, 2017
Video: 34 Years in the Legislature Enough for...

Us & World News
5 months ago
0 Comments for this article

VIDEO: Students Running Towards Space Programs

All this growth is sparking more interest in the aerospace engineering field, especially in students

Jul 16, 2016
Upcoming GOP Preview
Jun 08, 2016
Online Sales May Have Officially Taken Over The...
Jun 08, 2016
Police Shot Into A Crowd Of Student Protesters...

Local Sports
15 hours ago
0 Comments for this article

Ole Miss Women Fall at Auburn on Sunday

AUBURN, Ala. (WCBI/Ole Miss Athletics) – The Ole Miss women’s basketball team (12-4, 1-2 SEC) couldn’t...

Jan 08, 2017
No. 4 MSU Women Make History with First...
Jan 07, 2017
Video: Highlights of the 2017 Tangle on the...
Jan 07, 2017
Mississippi State Impresses in Saturday Road Victory at...

High School Sports
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article

Video: Highlights of the 2017 Tangle on the Trail at...

WATCH: Area teams battle it out at the 2017 Tangle on the Trail at Pontotoc. See...

Jan 05, 2017
Video: Choctaw County Sweeps Eupora in Thursday Night...
Jan 05, 2017
Video: Pontotoc’s Carter Signs with East Central CC
Jan 04, 2017
Video: Itawamba AHS Sweeps Mooreville in Tuesday Night...

College Sports
15 hours ago
0 Comments for this article

Ole Miss Women Fall at Auburn on Sunday

AUBURN, Ala. (WCBI/Ole Miss Athletics) – The Ole Miss women’s basketball team (12-4, 1-2 SEC) couldn’t...

Jan 08, 2017
No. 4 MSU Women Make History with First...
Jan 07, 2017
Mississippi State Impresses in Saturday Road Victory at...
Jan 06, 2017
MSU Men’s Basketball Tends to Injured Motorist on...

Crime
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article

11 Year Old Tries To Rob Man Who Was Trying...

Ride Home Turns To Attempted Robbery

Jan 05, 2017
Search Is On For West Alabama Bank Robber
Jan 05, 2017
Video: West Tupelo Restaurant Robbed
Jan 05, 2017
Suspects In Parking Lot Shooting Arrested

Education
3 days ago
0 Comments for this article

Video: Snow Reaches Northern Parts Of Viewing Area

Kids enjoy snow day in Alcorn County.

Jan 06, 2017
Video: Elvis Presley Fan Club Makes Donation To...
Jan 03, 2017
Video: USM President Speaks In Columbus
Jan 02, 2017
Video: State Representative and Senator Sound Off On...

Distraction
3 days ago
0 Comments for this article

Video: Elvis Presley Fan Club Makes Donation To THS Band...

Fundraising continues as THS band prepares for presidential inaugural parade.

Dec 21, 2016
Video: ‘Almost New Year’s’ Party To Benefit Regional...
Dec 20, 2016
Video: Newest ‘Officer’ A Social Media Sensation For...
Dec 06, 2016
Video: Columbus Girlchoir Presents Holiday Program

