Local News
ed4b1f7d149b48868bf06b1b11ca7b5d-1
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article

Video: Jasmine Murray Releases First Single

The Columbus native served as Miss Mississippi and competed on American Idol.

Full Story » Play Video »
news-default1-old
Feb 03, 2017 0 Comments for this article
Prentiss County Man Found In Tennessee Jail
police-line
Feb 03, 2017 0 Comments for this article
Wives Donate Vests To North Mississippi Officers
news-default1-old
Feb 03, 2017 0 Comments for this article
Dry Saturday, A Few Showers Sunday

More News»

Regional News
Former Mayor Jimmy Fannon passes away, 82 Source: Fannon Family
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article

Former Columbus Mayor Passes Away

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Former Columbus Mayor Jimmy Fannon passed away Wednesday night. According to a city...

Full Story »
478e10d68c224ea2b90e051096672a3a-5
Jan 31, 2017 0 Comments for this article
Video: Human Trafficking Is A Growing Problem In...
9ab0a28d8d8a4501a5845d151d88fa4e-1
Jan 30, 2017 0 Comments for this article
Video: MDOC Commissioner Tapped to Lead State Law...
MONEY
Jan 30, 2017 0 Comments for this article
Alabama Budget Hearings Underway

More News»

Us & World News
bf64ba99b9bc430dbe4c4729ad1a2c79
6 months ago
0 Comments for this article

VIDEO: Students Running Towards Space Programs

All this growth is sparking more interest in the aerospace engineering field, especially in students

Full Story » Play Video »
b12446a1624046c3be3db405ed7ee917-1
Jul 16, 2016 0 Comments for this article
Upcoming GOP Preview
1465409539-612b4d035492a2d4c20d9edcf02f001d03cb40b7
Jun 08, 2016 0 Comments for this article
Online Sales May Have Officially Taken Over The...
1465401502-f51d3cc49ffc06d9f4e731f33ed9de0231b78f71
Jun 08, 2016 0 Comments for this article
Police Shot Into A Crowd Of Student Protesters...

More News»

WEATHER FORECAST
Today's Weather
Looking Ahead
7 Day Forecast
Previous
Next
Local Sports
c3ym1xdxuaazd-w
21 hours ago
0 Comments for this article

No. 5 MSU Women Use 29-5 Second Half Run to...

(Photo Courtesy: Kelly Price, MSU Athletics) AUBURN, Ala. (WCBI/AP) — Victoria Vivians scored 17 points and...

Full Story »
d7cf7f6b670246f592f25c78635a90a6
Feb 02, 2017 0 Comments for this article
Video: Bobby and Will Hall Return to Amory...
5a7ac6ad47c148d884291695cc717331-1
Feb 02, 2017 0 Comments for this article
Video: Heritage Academy’s Jones Signs with MUW Baseball
8f3b349e99cc46fd87f88bfec6ec2711-1
Feb 02, 2017 0 Comments for this article
Video: Starkville Academy’s Cox Will Compete for Kicking...

More News»

High School Sports
d7cf7f6b670246f592f25c78635a90a6
21 hours ago
0 Comments for this article

Video: Bobby and Will Hall Return to Amory for Panther...

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) — A special evening welcomed home two of a town’s famous faces. Bobby...

Full Story » Play Video »
5a7ac6ad47c148d884291695cc717331-1
Feb 02, 2017 0 Comments for this article
Video: Heritage Academy’s Jones Signs with MUW Baseball
8f3b349e99cc46fd87f88bfec6ec2711-1
Feb 02, 2017 0 Comments for this article
Video: Starkville Academy’s Cox Will Compete for Kicking...
1ce1b4daecc84b9f8ceafef87bae00a7-1
Feb 02, 2017 0 Comments for this article
Video: South Pontotoc Sends Three Football Stars to...

More News»

College Sports
c3ym1xdxuaazd-w
21 hours ago
0 Comments for this article

No. 5 MSU Women Use 29-5 Second Half Run to...

(Photo Courtesy: Kelly Price, MSU Athletics) AUBURN, Ala. (WCBI/AP) — Victoria Vivians scored 17 points and...

Full Story »
c3sd-1mwmaeaatq-jpg-large
Feb 02, 2017 0 Comments for this article
Mississippi State Hires Ron English as Safeties Coach
6b16edee15a64eb19bda93051f559192
Jan 31, 2017 0 Comments for this article
Video: Ole Miss Cruises to Emphatic Win Over...
tl-ole-miss-basketball
Jan 29, 2017 0 Comments for this article
Ole Miss Snaps Four-Gaming Losing Streak, Downs Georgia...

More News»

Crime
24 hours ago
0 Comments for this article

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department Arrest Alleged Meth Dealer

Calhoun County sheriff makes substantial meth bust

Full Story »
Feb 01, 2017 0 Comments for this article
Columbus Police Make Third Arrest in Armed Robbery...
783fb75c2eb5434b82c6e5c3c63c4a8c
Feb 01, 2017 0 Comments for this article
Video: Card Skimmers Hit Starkville
d906178cf0654373abde9f7ee7d3b173-1
Feb 01, 2017 0 Comments for this article
Video: Guilty Verdict Returned In Oktibbeha Co. Shooting...

More News»

Education
466e53be7fe3428dac9e70637e24f4dc-1
20 hours ago
0 Comments for this article

Video: Mayor Gets In Hot Seat For School Video Production...

TCPS video class asks tough questions, practicing interviewing and production skills.

Full Story » Play Video »
739996d15ffb4505be42a003ff1dcb4f-1
Feb 01, 2017 0 Comments for this article
Video: Local Artists Take Original Play To The...
move-to-learn
Feb 01, 2017 0 Comments for this article
Move To Learn Coach Visits Local School
c82ffa92492b4a4db7f7d254b9d2c548-1
Jan 31, 2017 0 Comments for this article
Video: State Of The Art Firearms Simulator Provides...

More News»

Distraction
739996d15ffb4505be42a003ff1dcb4f-1
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article

Video: Local Artists Take Original Play To The Big Screen

Movie based on original play entered into independent film fests.

Full Story » Play Video »
66273f56dd384132831db0eecc745f54-1
Jan 30, 2017 0 Comments for this article
Video: Grammy Award Winning Vocalist And Gaither Vocal...
cd2ea8b2944a4a1e970f21006b969f87-1
Jan 30, 2017 0 Comments for this article
Video: Educational Elvis Themed Movie For Sixth Graders...
082fb7fb0999491db0141be913c59f8b
Jan 22, 2017 0 Comments for this article
VIDEO: Tupelo Band Back Home After Historic Trip...

More News»

﻿

Poll Question

Should All People In Car Be Required To Wear Seatbelts?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
More News»