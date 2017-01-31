Wet Weather to End the Work Week
TODAY: Winds out of the Southwest will continue to provide moisture necessary for mostly cloudy skies. ...
Jan 31, 2017
The Suzuki Strings Advanced Ensemble Set To Perform...
Jan 31, 2017
Video: Human Trafficking Is A Growing Problem In...
Jan 31, 2017
Video: State Of The Art Firearms Simulator Provides...
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)-New data shows human trafficking cases are up from 2015. According to the group...
Jan 30, 2017
Video: MDOC Commissioner Tapped to Lead State Law...
Jan 30, 2017
Alabama Budget Hearings Underway
Jan 30, 2017
Alabama Legislature To Introduce Bill For Citizenship Tests...
VIDEO: Students Running Towards Space Programs
All this growth is sparking more interest in the aerospace engineering field, especially in students
Jul 16, 2016
Upcoming GOP Preview
Jun 08, 2016
Online Sales May Have Officially Taken Over The...
Jun 08, 2016
Police Shot Into A Crowd Of Student Protesters...
Video: New Hope’s Woolbright Signs with MUW Softball
NEW HOPE, Miss. (WCBI) — Another Lady Trojan is taking her talents to the next level....
Jan 31, 2017
Video: Houston Hilltoppers Sign Two to JUCO Football...
Jan 29, 2017
Ole Miss Snaps Four-Gaming Losing Streak, Downs Georgia...
Jan 29, 2017
Video: #4 Hail State Hoops Holds Off Aggie...
Jan 31, 2017
Video: Houston Hilltoppers Sign Two to JUCO Football...
Jan 28, 2017
Video: Oxford’s Joiner Scores 58 Points, Breaks Hotbed...
Jan 28, 2017
Video: MSU Commit Weatherspoon Too Much For Baldwyn...
Jan 29, 2017
Video: #4 Hail State Hoops Holds Off Aggie...
Jan 28, 2017
Crimson Tide Get Hoops Season Sweep Over Mississippi...
Jan 27, 2017
VIDEO: Crimson Tide Preparing For “Very Dangerous” Bulldogs
Lowndes Deputies: Woman Found Inside Home
Lowndes County deputies say they caught a woman inside a Steens home on Monday morning.
Jan 30, 2017
Booneville Man Jailed On Child Sex Charges
Jan 30, 2017
South Mississippi Man Wanted In North Mississippi
Jan 30, 2017
Saturday Night Fighting Leads To One Hospitalization, One...
Video: State Of The Art Firearms Simulator Provides Valuable Training...
Video simulator puts students in real life scenarios police face everyday.
Jan 30, 2017
Video: Oktibbeha County Wordsmith Moves on to Memphis
Jan 30, 2017
Video: MUW Helping Columbus Students Sow the Seeds...
Jan 30, 2017
Video: Educational Elvis Themed Movie For Sixth Graders...
Video: Grammy Award Winning Vocalist And Gaither Vocal Band Member...
David Phelps expected to draw audience from area, and across state lines.
