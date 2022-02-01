11th pediatric COVID-19 death reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting the 11th pediatric COVID death in the state.

The health department says the child was between the ages of one and five.

An exact age and location were not released by the agency.

More than 4,200 new COVID-19 cases were reported today, along with 109 deaths.

Many of those fatalities occurred earlier this month.

Over 11,000 Mississippians have lost their life due to the virus.

Numbers show that more than 525,000 people have received a vaccine booster in the state.