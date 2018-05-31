14-year-old Texan wins National Spelling Bee

Karthik Nemmani successfully spells the word ‘jaguey’ during the final rounds of the 91st Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center May 31, 2018 in National Harbor, Maryland.

Karthik Nemmani, 14, of McKinney, Texas won the 2018 Scripps National Spelling Bee Thursday. The winning word was “koinonia.” 

He also spelled “haecceitas” correctly after seventh-grader Naysa Modi from Frisco, Texas, missed the word “Bewusstseinslage” in the final round.

The champion of the 93-year-old competition will receive more than $42,000 in cash and prizes.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

