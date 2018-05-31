14-year-old Texan wins National Spelling Bee

- Advertisement -

Karthik Nemmani, 14, of McKinney, Texas won the 2018 Scripps National Spelling Bee Thursday. The winning word was “koinonia.”

He also spelled “haecceitas” correctly after seventh-grader Naysa Modi from Frisco, Texas, missed the word “Bewusstseinslage” in the final round.

The champion of the 93-year-old competition will receive more than $42,000 in cash and prizes.

This is a developing story and will be updated.