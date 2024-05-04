#16 Mississippi State remains red hot, run-rules #23 Alabama in series opener

No. 16 Mississippi State set the tone in its first matchup with No. 23 Alabama of the weekend. MSU scored at least one run in each of the first four innings en route to securing a 13-3 victory in run-rule fashion. The Bulldogs have won four in a row and nine of their last 10.

Hunter Hines remains red hot at the plate. In his last five games, he is 8-15 (.533 batting average) with five home runs and 13 RBIs. Khal Stephen was productive yet again on the mound as he tossed five innings, only allowed three earned runs and recorded six strikeouts.

The Bulldogs improve to 31-15 (13-9 in SEC play) with the victory and will look to clinch another series win against Alabama on Saturday at 2 p.m. The game will air on SEC Network+ and we will have highlights at 6 and 10 on WCBI.