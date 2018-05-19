17 injured in chemical plant fire and blast in Texas

- Advertisement -

PASADENA, Texas — At least 17 were hurt in a fire and explosion Saturday at a chemical plant in Pasadena, Texas, CBS Houston affiliate KHOU-TV reports, citing authorities. The victims suffered burns and topical injuries, and some were injured when they were fleeing the facility, authorities said.

There is no shelter in place and the fire is no longer active, the Pasadena Fire Marshal said.

Kuraray America Eval confirmed there was a fire and explosion at their facility and said flames, emergency vehicles, odor and smoke may be noticeable to members of the community.

“We are coordinating with local officials, and working to resolve the issue as soon as possible,” the company said in a statement.

Company officials said they believe a valve malfunctioned, triggering the explosion and fire.

Kuraray America Eval describes itself on its website as a global leader in specialty chemical, fiber and resin production.