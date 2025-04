18-wheeler truck overturns on Highway 45 in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – An overturned 18-wheeler put traffic at a standstill in Tupelo.

The accident happened on Tuesday, April 15, on Hwy 45 Southbound near McCullough Blvd.

According to Tupelo police, no injuries were reported.

During the cleanup process, drivers were diverted to McCullough Blvd, which lasted for several hours.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Highway 45 is currently back open.

