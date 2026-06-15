MS Governor appoints Sabrina Howell as Chancery Judge for the Third Chancery District

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Governor Tate Reeves makes an appointment to the Third Chancery District bench.

The governor has appointed Sabrina Howell, the current Youth Court referee and family master for Tate County, as Chancery Judge for the Third Chancery District.

The Third District covers DeSoto, Grenada, Montgomery, Panola, Tate, and Yalobusha Counties.

Howell has also served as an adjunct professor at the University of Mississippi School of Law, and she is a past-president of the Grenada County Bar Association.

She will fill the seat left open by the retirement of Senior Chancellor Percy Lynchard, Junior.

Howell’s term will begin on July First.

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