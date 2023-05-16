18-year-old arrested for alleged child sex crime in Lafayette Co.
LAFAYETTE CO., Miss. (WCBI)- Lafayette County deputies arrested an 18-year-old for an alleged child sex crime.
The Sheriff’s Office received a call about suspicious activity Sunday morning.
Investigators discovered that David Winters of Water Valley arrived at a home to meet and engage in sexually explicit conduct with a minor.
Winters is charged with Sexual Battery of a Child and Enticement of a Child to Meet for Lustful Purposes.
Winters was arrested at his home in Water Valley and transported to Lafayette County Detention Center.
He is being held on a $40,000 bond.