18-year-old arrested for alleged child sex crime in Lafayette Co.

LAFAYETTE CO., Miss. (WCBI)- Lafayette County deputies arrested an 18-year-old for an alleged child sex crime.

The Sheriff’s Office received a call about suspicious activity Sunday morning.

Investigators discovered that David Winters of Water Valley arrived at a home to meet and engage in sexually explicit conduct with a minor.

Winters is charged with Sexual Battery of a Child and Enticement of a Child to Meet for Lustful Purposes.

Winters was arrested at his home in Water Valley and transported to Lafayette County Detention Center.

He is being held on a $40,000 bond.