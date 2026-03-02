Firefighters in Alcorn County responded to a grass fire

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) Around 12:43 Friday afternoon, the Biggersville Fire & Rescue team responded to a report about a grass fire on County Road 512.

According to the Biggersville Fire and Recue team, brush truck 58 responded to the scene.

When firefighters arrived, they found a small field on fire.

Crews quickly went to work and helped the homeowners extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The Biggersville Fire and Rescue Team told WCBI, the grass fire started as a controlled burn that got out of hand.

