18-year-old arrested in trail ride shooting that killed Canton High graduate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – CBS affiliate WJTV reports that Jackson police announced an 18-year-old was arrested in connection with the death of a recent Canton High School graduate during a trail ride event.

Investigators said Amarien Carmichael, 18, was arrested on June 15, 2026, and charged with murder and five counts of aggravated assault. He made his initial appearance in court on June 16, 2026, and received a $3.5 million bond.

Police said the shooting occurred in the 2900 block of Forest Avenue around 12:30 a.m. on June 6, 2026.

When officers arrived, they discovered that Joidan Worthy, 18, had been killed by a single gunshot wound. Five other people were injured.

According to investigators, the shooting occurred during a trail ride event at Grants Field in Northwest Jackson, where a crowd had gathered. Witnesses reported there was a fight involving several unidentified males, which escalated to gunfire.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1800 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

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