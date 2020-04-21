18-year-old charged with murder in connection to Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police made an arrest in a deadly shooting.

Tyler Blackwell, 18, was charged with murder.

The deadly shooting happened Monday afternoon in the 1600 block of 5th Street South.

Blackwell remains in jail.

His bond has not been set.

Xavier Johnson, 20, died at the scene.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said a preliminary autopsy is expected to be done by the state medical examiner Wednesday.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton said the shooting happened after an argument.

When police got to the scene several shell casings were found and Johnson was seen laying in the street.

Shelton says the shooting remains under investigation but no other arrests are expected, at this time.