2018 Emmy Awards: “Game of Thrones” and “Mrs. Maisel” win big

Colin Jost and Michael Che deliver opening monologue

8:17 p.m.: Hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che took the stage for their monologue. Che joked that the Emmys are a night to celebrate “the many many people in Hollywood who haven’t been caught yet.”

Jost pointed out that this year, people are allowed to drink at the Emmy Awards and deadpanned that the one thing Hollywood actors need is to “lose their inhibitions at a work function.”

Che and Jost talked about how NBC had the most nominations of the networks, but Che claimed that it was “kind of like being the sexiest person on life support.”

The two also talked about how Netflix had the most nominations, which they claimed was one of the scariest things a network executive could hear — except that “Ronan Farrow is on the line.”

The “SNL” writers talked about a few of the nominated TV shows, including “black-ish.” Che joked, “‘black-ish’ is also how I’ve been asked to behave tonight.”

Che and Jost talked about shows that have been canceled but then rescued by other networks, like “Brooklyn 99.”

Jost said, “‘Roseanne’ was canceled by herself, but picked up by white nationalists,” referring to the controversy over Roseanne Barr’s firing from ABC. Jost and Che praised Laurie Metcalf for snagging a nomination for her work on the show in spite of the drama.

Che and Jost continued to riff on TV’s diversity problem, pointing out that “ER” never had any Filipino nurses and “Cheers” never had a black man who walked into the bar and walked right out. They jokingly claimed that “Atlanta” has an all-white reboot in the works, as well.

Che claimed that his mother was not watching the Emmys because she didn’t like that people “don’t thank Jesus” during the show. Che added that black actors thank Jesus, and “former crackheads.”

Che and Jost introduced the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series. “The Crown” stars Matt Smith and Claire Foy presented the award, which went to Henry Winkler for his work on “Barry.”

“I only have 37 seconds; I wrote this 43 years ago,” joked Winkler. “Can I just say, Skip Brittenham said to me a long time ago, ‘If you stay long enough, the chips come to you.’ ” Winkler went on to thank his colleagues and loved ones in an exuberant acceptance speech.