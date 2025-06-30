2025 HSFT Stop #1: West Lowndes

WEST LOWNDES, MS (WCBI)- West Lowndes football just continues to improve year after year.

The Panthers’ playoff run went a step deeper in 2024, where the team reached the final four in the 1A playoffs before falling just one game short of the state title game.

“Guys did very well, but guys lost focus,” head coach Anthony King said. “I don’t think we were as focused enough in that North State championship game. We have to do better in getting the guys more focused, more determined, and just the urgency of playing for the North State title, one game to go for the state championship.”

Despite the loss, the program took another step forward. With so many starters from last year’s team returning to the program, the goal remains the same for head coach Anthony King.

“The goal is to try to play for the state championship. We’ve been getting to North State but losing focus in the end. When I first started, it was getting the guys to play through the whole season. The last couple of games, they would be ready to quit and play basketball. Now we play for the North State title, but when we get there, we don’t have the same urgency. Having that week off has been hurting us, so we have to get better at having the guys come in, buy in, and focus and practice like we are in school.”

The Panthers will return eight starters on offense and defense this season. While King can only do so much to lead the group, the players have taken notice- and initiative- to make sure that they will be ready when playoff time comes.

“This year it’s the seniors’ year,” Running back Alex Colbert said. “This year we’re gonna make sure that more of the seniors take a step forward, take on less of the weight on the coach, so we can lead the little boys to do more of what they need to do to push us over there to where we need to get them.”

It doesn’t seem that Alex is the only one stepping up as a voice on the team. Panthers linebacker Antonio Brown has also stressed how important it is to focus on the season through its entirety.

“We got better seniors, better leadership, and all of that going on this year than we did last year,” Brown said. “A lot of guys last year weren’t paying attention, weren’t locked in on what was going on at practice, and all of that. They weren’t coming to practice. We’re gonna be better, it’s gonna be a movie this year, you gotta come watch.”

That movie will begin when West Lowndes openers their season against Biggersville on August 29.