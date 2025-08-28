2025 HSFT Stop #60: Starkville

STARVILLE, MS (WCBI)- It’s a new era for Starkville High School football. After a 7-5 finish and a second-round playoff exit last year, the Yellow Jackets are under new leadership, with a new head coach and a new quarterback under center. Now under the leadership of head coach John Carr, Starkville is embracing the change while holding tight to its high expectations.

“They love to work. What a great tradition around here,” Carr said. “Expectations are high, and as a football coach and a competitor, you want to be at a place where the expectations are where they are. You want to be in a place where history has been kind and a community that loves football. And these kids have really responded. We’ve gotten to know each other since I got here, and hired some new staff as well.”

That response has been clear all offseason. Carr and his new staff have put the focus on discipline, unity and doing the little things right every day.

“Make sure they’re respectful,” senior defensive back Kylin Boyd said. “Getting to school on time. Being on time. Getting to practice on time. Not walking around the hallways, stuff like that. Everything we do, we do it as a team. Everybody looks the same. Everybody is going to do the same. Everybody is going to run the same.”

For senior leader Philip Swann, last year’s injury and early playoff exit left a man and a lesson in valuing every moment on the field.

“I just learned to value every moment now because, I mean, you lose all those extra games hat you could have had,” Swann said. “And you start to value everything you have, so you have more fun playing football and just going out there and playing like it’s a game because, I mean, it’s a child’s game at the end of the day. So, go and just play.”

That mindset is exactly what Coach Carr is preaching: a “let it rip” approach built on preparation, trust and playing free.

“Just play without a conscience,” Carr said. “Go out there and have fun. We play football, and sometimes we overthink things, and I want our guys to be calm and trust the preparation. And then, when you get out there, coaches are off the field. You’re out there by yourself, and as the mantra says, let it rip.”

It’s a simple message the Yellow Jackets follow every day

“Coach Carr’s favorite thing is ‘let it rip,'” Swann said. “Just go out there and play. Let it all go, and don’t leave anything on the field. Just play your heart out. Going 100% every play. It might not be those long practices, but we’re going to play as hard as we can and as fast as we can. We’re just going to go at them every day.”

Starkville will kick off its season on August 29 against Oak Grove.