2025 HSFT Stop #57: New Hope

COLUMBUS, MS (WCBI)- The New Hope Trojans are coming off of a strong 8-3 season. While last year’s playoff run came up short, the lessons learned under the Friday night lights have this group more determined than ever.

“It’s a war every Friday night from top to bottom in the division,” Head coach Allen Glenn said. “There’s no cupcakes in our league, so we’ve got to be ready to roll every Friday night and expect the best from our opponents every Friday night.”

Tough competition is nothing new for New Hope, but the experience from 2024’s playoff push is fueling expectations in 2025.

“Just being in big time football games on Friday nights,” Glenn said. “Playing in important football games under the lights. We’ve got some guys that are coming back, and them being able to have that experience, you can’t put a price tag on experience.”

That experience helped to build a foundation. Quarterback Tyrekus Brooks is stepping into a leadership role, and he says the Trojans’ chemistry is as strong as ever.

“Just building on top of what we already did, having higher expectations and a better foundation,” Brooks said. “We have a bond; we’re all bonded, so it just helps the overall team and plan and everything.”

The mindset though? Outwork everybody. Senior Bryant Jennings says it’s all about their effort and toughness.

“Hard work. Just pounding the rock, play hard on defense, rally to the football. That’s our MO,” Jennings said. “We’ve just got to work and be more hungry than the other teams. We’ve just got to work harder than the other team.”

With a seasoned roster, and a no-nonsense coach, the hunger hasn’t gone away since last fall. This set of Trojans is aiming higher. New Hope will begin its season on August 29th against Corinth.