2025 HSFT Stop #10: Hamilton

HAMILTON, MS (WCBI)- Hamilton football is back on the practice field this summer to build on last season’s success. Head coach Wade Tackett teaches his program the true meaning that ‘there is no I in team,’ teaching his players to work hard for what they want.

“There’s no individual player that’s going to win a game for us themselves,” Tackett said. “We’re going to need everybody doing their part, knowing their role, and doing it to the best of their ability.”

One of the keys to success for the Lions this season will be staying healthy. After falling to injuries last season, the Lions went 6-5 and finished second in their district.

“We’re going to have to have some players stay healthy, first off,” Tackett said. “The injury bug bit us kind of good last year. We’re going to have to have some leaders step up in this senior class.”

And if that injury bug will stay away, things might just be unfolding in the ways they should.

“We’ve got a younger group coming in, and I feel good about them,” Grayson Lee said. “Great young people on the offensive line, they got a little bit of playing time last year, but I feel like they’re going to do pretty good this year.”

“Everybody is learning the plays,” Justin Verner said. “People who haven’t played or haven’t been here, they’re stepping into their roles.”

Hamilton will open their season against West Lowndes on August 25.