2025 HSFT Stop #17: Choctaw County

ACKERMAN, MS (WCBI)-

They’ve got the title and the trophy. And now, a target on their backs. Choctaw County’s football season isn’t just starting; it’s a story that began last fall. For the Chargers, defending a championship isn’t about just looking back. It’s proving that last year wasn’t the peak; it was just the beginning.

“We have extremely high expectations here at Choctaw County,” Head Coach Dillon Mitchell said. “We had a great season last year, and we want to continue that success. We’re just taking it a day at a time and trying to attack each day like it’s that week of the state championship.”

Choctaw County finished last season 14-1. But around here, no one is talking about records. They’re focusing on reps.

“Just showing up here each day, in the weight room, on the field, just trying to get the timing and the chemistry right,” Mitchell said. “It’s a work in progress. We’re hoping by the end of the regular season that we’re a tough team to beat.”

Part of being that ‘tough team to beat’ means stepping into some big shoes. Last year’s senior class set the standard, and now it’s up to the new group to carry the momentum.

“We lost a lot of good players, so the seniors this year have to fill a lot of big shoes,” KJ Cork said. “I know if we keep working hard and take it day by day, we’re going to be right back where we were last year.”

For this year’s leaders, it’s not just about what they say but about what they show at practice everyday.

“In practice, make sure they’re going game speed and doing all the right things that they’re going to do in the game,” Quayvion Lowery said.

Because in Choctaw County, the standard isn’t going anywhere. Choctaw County will kick off its season on August 29 against East Webster.