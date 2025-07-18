2025 HSFT Stop #18: Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, MS (WCBI)- The Aberdeen Bulldogs are no strangers to postseason football, and last year, they showed plenty of bite with a 5-8 record and a trip to the third round of the playoffs. But 2025 brings a new chapter. The Bulldogs are rolling out a younger roster and fresh faces across the field. They might lack varsity mileage, but they’re not short on hunger; Head coach Alex Williams is molding this new-look pack with a new mindset.

“Having a dog-like mentality and not really laying down and just accepting things for what they are,” Williams said. “You know, we rounded out three wins at the end of the season, so just kind of building on that to try to move forward.”

That late-season surge sparked a sense of belief, and now, the bulldogs are looking to their veterans to set the tone for this younger squad.

“Hopefully, they’ll lead by example. I think most of them are starters for us. With their play and their work ethic, I think it’ll be huge for us. Just to kind of take over, you really can’t have a ship if you don’t have a captain leading it in the right direction.”

And while leadership is key, the bulldogs know that success takes more than just talent; it takes trust. This offseason, Aberdeen has put a strong focus on building chemistry, creating a brotherhood that goes beyond the field.

Senior wide receiver Chris Sykes says that chemistry doesn’t just happen; It has to be built, rep by rep, and moment by moment.

“Helping the little kids that come up, helping them work hard in the weight room, picking them up on the field, picking them up when they do bad,” Sykes said.

But it’s not just about lifting others up — it’s also about grinding together and pushing each other beyond the basics.

“All summer we’ve been working hard, bonding as a team, getting after it with our quarterbacks, and really just working. Putting in the extra work to get to the extra mile,” defensive back Xzayviane Fort said.

With a young core, strong leadership, and a brotherhood that’s been battle-tested all summer, the bulldogs are ready to prove they belong in the championship conversation. That journey will start when Aberdeen kicks off its season on August 29 against Okolona.