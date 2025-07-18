2025 HSFT Stop #19: Noxubee County

NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS (WCBI) – Noxubee County football is set to return 15 of their 22 starters from last season’s 11-win team. However, that doesn’t mean the identity of the team will stay the same. Former starting quarterback KaMario Taylor has moved on to play at Mississippi State, and without the four-star prospect, head coach Teddy Young’s the offense will have a new identity.

“This summer, I think of the trenches,” Young said. “O-line, D-line, those guys are gonna really lead us. Those guys have been our most vocal guys. In the past, it’s been our quarterback, KaMario Taylor, a four-year starter, but this year it’s more in the trenches. We are gonna play until the last whistle, we are gonna fly around, we are gonna hit people in the mouth, we’re going to be physical upfront. That’s the type of team we’re gonna put on the field.”

Taylor might be gone, but the goal remains the same: The tigers don’t want to fall short of lifting the gold ball anymore.

“Our goal is to always play our best football when we get to the playoffs. The standard is state championship, that’s our mindset around here. Play until December. This year is all about finishing. We’ve played the last three games in the state championship, but came up a little short, so we’re still chopping at that gold ball.”

The Tigers’ senior class has now played in three state championship games, and the players want nothing more than to finally be the team that finishes the job.

“Yessir, we ready,” wide receiver Jaiden Taylor said. “We’re hungry for it. We have been on three of the state championship teams, so we should know that feeling on how to lose, and we don’t want that feeling this year.”

“It’s gonna take hard work,” running back Ledareoun Mosley said. “It’s gonna take us seniors stepping up and telling our young guys to work hard and make sure they’re on track and that we’re on track so they can follow some good leaders.”

“You know, we have to go back to the state championship, just have to finish,” linebacker Bennett Payton said. “We gotta bring that ring back to Noxubee and put that gold ball back on the table.”

Noxubee County’s journey to a fourth straight state championship appearance will begin when the team hosts Heidelberg on August 29.