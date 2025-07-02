2025 HSFT Stop #2: Vardaman

VARDAMAN, MS (WCBI)- This summer begins a new era in Vardaman football.

Last season’s undefeated regular season fell just short for the Rams, who were eliminated in the quarterfinals with their first loss of the season. But it wouldn’t be their only loss, as head coach Brennan Pugh would also leave the program shortly after.

But a dawn in Rams football had already begun with the hiring of South Pontotoc’s Rod Cook. Cook took over the program in March and is looking to add to their winning culture in his first season at Vardaman.

“This is a football school, and they have been working really hard in the weight room,” Cook said. “I’ve had twenty to twenty-five show up every time the weight room is open, and we’ll have about thirty-five to forty on the team, so having that many show up is a good turnout.”

The Rams are set to bring back the entirety of both their offensive and defensive lines this season, and Cook believes that winning in the trenches with be critical to their success in 2025.

“It’s gonna be big this year in the running game and on the defensive side as well. This is one of the biggest lines both offensively and defensively that I’ve had. As far as an overall picture, their talent is there. Just trying to fine-tune it and get the right people with the ball.”

The players have noticed the change in coaching styles as well. Rams quarterback Jack Moore believes that Vardaman can become even more successful this season because of their bond off the field.

“He’s a great coach, I really like him,” Moore said. “He’s really helping us this year a lot, and he’s taught us a bunch. He brought us a little closer together. We’ve never really been this close because we’ve never really communicated with each other really good on the field, and we’ve been doing that really good in practice.”

Cook’s first Rams team will look to continue the same success they’ve been having the past few seasons. Their goal remains the same, even with the team playing with a little chip on their shoulder.

“This year a lot of people believe we won’t be too good. I feel like we can do really good in the playoffs if we want to. Just really trying to prove everybody wrong, make a run in the playoffs, and win district.”

Moore believes that the Rams have what it takes to have another successful season. They will begin their run to the playoffs against Nanih Waiya on August 29.