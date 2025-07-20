2025 HSFT Stop #20: Heritage Academy

COLUMBUS, MS (WCBI)- Last season, the Patriots started their season strong but hit a downward slope after week 6. This season though, head coach Tobias Smith is leading the charge to keep them off of that path.

“We’ve got some really good leadership in our group,” Smith said. “The older guys really lead by example. I have to say something every now and then, but the younger guys, they’re really hungry and they listen to the leadership of the older guys so it’s a good thig for them as well.”

With a team full of juniors, many who have never played before, Smith is looking for senior leadership to shine by example.

“You’ve just got to lead by example everyday,” Charlie Fowler said. “And like I said, 100% every day, full speed every day and eventually the guys are going to look at you and be like ‘I want to do that too.’ That’s how you’re going to get your team to do a lot better. ”

Fowler is taking initiative off the field too by building trust and creating a stronger bond among the players to unite them as one.

“You’ve got to have a strong group, keep the guys together, and always stay positive and focused every week,” Fowler said.

That same energy has helped Dallas Davis, who transferred to Heritage Academy in December 2024, quickly grow into a leader. Through strong coaching and a welcoming team culture, he’s already made his presence felt.

“I feel like I didn’t have everything down, I needed to perfect the little things,” Davis said. “Coach Tobias and Coach Harrison have definitely helped me. We just come out here every day, take nothing for granted and take it day by day.”

The strong bond that the Patriots are forming is turning them into more than just a team. It turns them into a family.

“I love my team. I love how they love one another and how they attack everyday,” Smith said. “I just wake up every morning with a breath of fresh air knowing that those guys are going to give it their all. I’m looking forward to the next day everyday.

Heritage Academy will open their 2025 season on August 29 against Winston Academy.