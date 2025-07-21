2025 HSFT Stop #21: Bruce

BRUCE, MS. (WCBI)- Last season, Bruce football faced its share of challenges. The Trojans finished just 3–8 and dealt with adversity from the start. But through it all, something started to grow: toughness, leadership and unity.

“They really got thrown into it, and they’ve been working on their leadership skills last season and this,” Head coach Chuck Darbonne said. “Those guys have really grown up. They’ve really taken a lot of ownership in the program and wanting to be better. They’ve been leading better and holding people accountable.”

With a new season on the horizon, Bruce is back. And this time, more experienced and determined. Younger players forced into the fire a year ago have returned stronger, wiser and more focused.

“It was just a lot of the coaching. They showed us a lot of what to do,” Joshua Long said. “We’re taking it really seriously like in the weight room, out here and in the game because we’re tired of losing at Bruce.”

Helping guide that new mindset are two fresh faces on the coaching staff; new position coaches that are already making an impact.

Darbonne said, “the kids really enjoy having new coaches and new blood in the program that take their roles seriously, and they have someone to lean on for their position group”

It shows in practice in every rep, every drill and every sprint. The culture shift is clear. For the Trojans, competition isn’t just about games, but it’s built into everything they do.

“It just makes us try harder because most of the time there would be a condition for if you lose you have to do something, so it helps us be in that mental state to win and try hard to win,” Tylan Eacholes said.

After a tough year, Bruce is hungry and finally ready to turn the page. Bruce will begin its football season on August 29 against South Pontotoc.