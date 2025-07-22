2025 HSFT Stop #23: Calhoun Academy

CALHOUN CITY, MS. (WCBI)- Last year, Calhoun Academy’s season ended in heartbreak: second round playoff loss. Out of that disappointment came something stronger than just a hunger to win. It build a brotherhood that’s not just working harder but growing closer

“This team is one of the best teams I’ve ever been a part of,” defensive end Grant Crofford said. “I think we are the best brotherhood around, and we have really grown as close as a family in the school.”

The brotherhood the Cougars have built isn’t just talk; it shows up on the field and in the weight room too where teammates push each other to be better.

“Our team has had a bunch of leaders step up this year and decide to coach the team without a coach if there isn’t one around. We can show each other by example how to do it correctly and that’s a really good thing for the team, development wise,” Crofford said.

And at Calhoun Academy, leadership is everywhere. It’s not just from seniors but across every class. Everyone has a role and is stepping up.

“We’re not senior heavy, and we’re not junior heavy,” head coach Benny Bryant said. “We’re kind of spread out. We have a good number in each class”

That connection off the field is what’s fueling their chemistry on it. Whether it’s husting, fishing, or just being together, this team isn’t just teammates; they’re friends.

“They’re all friends. They do stuff together outside of school all the time. They’re hunting together, they’re fishing together and doing stuff besides football which makes for good team chemistry,” Bryant said.

And they don’t need a coach to tell them to work harder; they do it for each other.

“I have some good leaders in the weight room. I’ve got one group in charge of each group of guys and they’ve all been making sure that they’re held accountable for everything in the weight room,” Bryant said.

“I make sure everybody does their job in the weight room especially,” tight end Caiden Farmer said. “We don’t need to be slacking on the weights because that’s where we get stronger and it comes to the field at some point.”

Last year’s loss might have ended their season but it lit a fire that hasn’t gone out since. This year, Calhoun Academy isn’t just chasing wins; they’re chasing something bigger: a true brotherhood. Calhoun Academy will kick off its season on August 22 against Deer Creek.