2025 HSFT Stop #24: Baldwyn

BALDWYN, MS (WCBI)- Last season, the Baldwyn Bearcats reached the top and claimed the state championship and etched their name in the school history books. But now, a new chapter begins; A new division, a new classification, and a new head coach leading the way: Neal Allen.

“We’re just trying to get ready for week one,” Allen said. “It was fun, don’t get me wrong, but that’s kind of past us now. We’re trying to get ready for a new season, a new division, and a new classification, so everything is lining up towards Kossuth right now. We haven’t put too much emphasis on last year.”

Under coach Allen, the Bearcats have been focused on the effort they bring to practice. It’s that kind of grind that has already become the identity of this squad.

“Everything here starts with hard work. If you’re not going to work hard, then you’re going to have a hard time playing, and those guys embody that. They work hard and they do things the right way. We’re proud of them and we’re going to keep continuing to do that.”

Senior leader Gray Earnest knows that last year’s ring doesn’t win this year’s games.

“We’re not the same team as we were last year,” Earnest said. “If we try to focus on too much of last year, then we aren’t going to get anywhere this year. So we have to make do with what we’ve got, and I believe we’ve got a really good group of guys that are all going to step up and make it happen.”

While Allen may be stepping into a new role, the bond between him and his team is already clear.

“The whole team, we’re already with him,” running back Ethan Johnson. “We’ve been with him for a long time and we’ve got a lot of trust in him, and he’s got a lot of trust in us, so moving forward, that’s going to pump us up and get us right.”

With new goals and new faces, the Bearcats aren’t just defending their title; They’re chasing the next one. Baldwyn kicks off their title defense against Kossuth on August 29th.