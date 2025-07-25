2025 HSFT Stop #26: Amory

AMORY, MS (WCBI)- Last year, Amory’s season ended earlier than they hoped with a second-round playoff exit. For a program with championship goals, that exit doesn’t sit well with them. Going into this off-season, it’s been personal.

“We’ve got to do better, move the ball in the weight room, get stronger, and do better,” linebacker BJ Bailey said.

For the Panthers, it’s all about growth; Both physical and mental. Because at Amory, their expectations never change.

“Our kids have done a great job during our tenure of allowing us to coach them,” head coach Brooks Dampeer said. “They allow themselves to be coachable between series and the way we prepare and our game plan and stuff like that. So that’s fun to be on a team and on a staff like that, when our players are allowed to help them execute to the best of their ability.”

Dampeer is focusing on one mindset for his team, regardless of experience and age.

“You have to earn it and you’ve got to step up and answer your call when it’s time to go. They’re going to be some guys that have to step up and are going to be learning on the go and the run.”

Leaders on this team aren’t just showing up; they’re making a difference and setting the tone. They know the standard, and they’re making sure nobody falls below it.

“[Coach] Dampeer has always held me to a high standard,” offensive tackle Parker Lundquist said. “My brother was always good at football. They’ve developed me a lot. I remember when I barely touched the field, and now everyone is counting on me to play and be here and hold the team accountable.”

Consistency is the mission; Day in and day out

“That’s what we’re chasing, is being able to trust lids to do their job and be consistent on and off the field and day in and day out,” Dampeer said.

They know what they’re capable of and the Panthers are ready to prove it every Friday night. Amory will begin its season on August 29 against Pontotoc.