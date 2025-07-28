2025 HSFT Stop #28: Mantachie

MANTACHIE, MS (WCBI)- Last season, Mantachie football finished 4-7 with a first-round playoff exit. But that team battled hard, grew stronger, and laid down the foundation for what’s next. But, 2025 isn’t about starting over; it’s about leveling up.

“Leaders don’t have to be seniors,” head coach Ken Adams said. “Our leaders can be freshmen, sophomores, juniors, or seniors.”

This year, the standard doesn’t change, but who carries it might; Adams says that leadership is earned in the weight room and on the field when no one is watching.

“We expect this freshman group to lead. By how they work out, they work out hard, they come to practice, and they do all the little things right, so we expect a lot out of them.”

“We’re going to try to pride ourselves on hustling to the ball, being physical when we get there, and trying to keep it simple so that our guys can play fast,” defensive coordinator Scott Booth said. “That’s what we’re trying to do.”

The Mantachie mindset begins with on-field leaders who lead by example on both sides of the ball. In a program where talent comes early and experience is still being built, patience matters. No one understands that better than the players who have already walked that path.

“We have to remember that our team is young and that they’re learning just as I was at their age,” quarterback Garrett Hopkins said.

A quarterback doesn’t just lead the offense; he sets the tone for the entire team. This season is about stepping into more than just a position, but about stepping into responsibility.

“I feel like it’s a big step up for me, but I think I’m capable of it and just step up and lead by example.”

Last year was a lesson that left the mustangs hungry for more, and they’re ready to prove it this year.

“I learned a lot last year,” running back Jon Luke Hood said. “I learned how to be a leader of a team, to grow, and to get people here.”

“We’re gonna bring full effort, and make sure everyone is here, and we’re going to try to strive to make it to state, hopefully,” tight end Willis Hopkins said.

Mantachie will kick off its season on August 29 against Holly Springs.