2025 HSFT Stop #3: Eupora

EUPORA, MS (WCBI)- A mere 6-6 finish for Eupora football last season was certainly not what head coach Brad Gray envisioned for his young squad.

But after graduating only five seniors, a very young team is now ready to run it back with another year of experience under their belt.

“Last year, we had a core group of sophomores that really showed us that they really wanted to,” Gray said. “I felt like at the end of every game, a lot of coaches shook my hand and said, ‘hey look, your guys played tremendously hard,’ and that’s probably the best compliment you can get is how hard your kids play. The goal this year is to really focus on those guys taking the next step and making those plays, executing those plays, and making it happen.”

As a result, Gray has changed how the team practices, which includes more sessions with both the junior varsity and varsity teams practicing together. He believes that practicing with both teams will provide other opportunities for young players to learn.

“Well, we’ve got everybody in the weight room, and we’ve got everybody coming in at one time, and we’re working the JV guys and the varsity guys together as one unit instead of separating those things. I think the younger guys are learning a lot more from the older guys, and it gives the older guys a chance to be more mentors and lead them, so I think that’s worked really well for us. The kids have really taken to it and seem to enjoy it.”

Getting both teams to practice together is far from the only change the program has seen under Gray’s tenure. The players have noticed a huge difference in not only coaching style, but team culture as well.

“I was a manager in my 8th grade year, and there were no guys who were bought into this program,” Linebacker Carson Swindle said. “But, I feel like coach Gray came in, made an impact, and we now have guys that buy into what he’s teaching us and are willing to listen.”

Swindle isn’t the only player who has seen the difference. Running back Cornathan Orr has also taken notice of how attentive the players are to Gray’s coaching style.

“Coach Gray, he’s a really great coach,” Orr said. “He puts out an outstanding team. I don’t even know what words to say for it. This team, ever since my freshman year, I’ve seen it, and I’ve never wanted to leave it. It’s been fun.”

The once very young Eagles roster will now run it back again this season, looking to start a deeper run in the playoffs. Their season will begin on August 29 against Hamilton.