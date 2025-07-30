2025 HSFT Stop #31: Nettleton

NETTLETON, MS (WCBI)- Nettleton football knows more losses than they do wins in recent seasons. But this year, that story might finally change. With a new head coach in town, the Tigers are focused on rewriting the narrative and improving on last year’s 1-8 record.

The team faced a rough offseason, losing several players before spring practice even kicked off. Despite the shakeup, Head Coach Larry Gann is leaning on a core group of returners to set the tone.

“I would like this group to get their feet back on the ground and get established and enjoy the game,” Gann said. “And work hard and see the payoff for the hard work.”

And for Coach Gann, restoring the love for the game starts with something simple: a phrase he’s carried throughout his career and one that he hopes will become to Tiger’s new mindset.

“I’ve used the motto for years, ‘work and win,’ and I believe that,” Gann said. “We’re going to work and make ourselves better every day. That’s our goal: be better when we came in than we were when we went out.”

That work and win mentality isn’t just coming from coaching. It’s being echoed by the players, especially those who have stuck it out through the tough seasons.

“The past years we’ve played, we’ve had a lot of adversity and had a lot of people leave, senior Ryne Raley said. “But the people that stayed, we really tried to pull together and try to make the team what is is and just try to pull all of us together to hopefully have a better season.”

With stronger chemistry and a fresh start, the Tigers believe they have what it takes to turn the page.

“We’ve just got to keep on working hard and get into it during the season,” senior linebacker John Griggs said. “And, hopefully, we’ll be able to win some games by the end of division.”

“We need a lot of grit and probably heart,” Raley said.

Nettleton will show their grit and heart for the game on August 29 against Hatley.