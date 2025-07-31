2025 HSFT Stop #32: New Albany

NEW ALBANY, MS (WCBI)- New Albany football has one thing in mind this season: redemption. After a third-round playoff loss last season, the Bulldogs are back with a clear goal and a different mentality. The message heading into 2025 is accountability, urgency and no time wasted.

“Pick each other up, lock in, stop playing, and hold each other accountable,” cornerback Jaylen Nesbit said.

It’s not just talk; it’s a culture. A culture built by seniors who know what it takes and younger players stepping up to meet the standard.

“I really see that we have fun playing football, so that’s a big thing,” left tackle Emanuel Faulkner said. “Most people, if you don’t have fun playing the game, then you won’t be successful at it. So that’s a big part of it.”

That fun comes with focus because every practice, rep and play counts.

“You can’t really waste time because it’s here. We just have to stay focused, and we have to be ready,” Nesbit said.

Last season’s third-round exit left a mark, but this team is using it as fuel.

“This year, we’ve seen what we can do. Last year, we saw what the third round looked like, and now we’re really trying to get over that hump of getting over the third round,” quarterback Braden Shettles said.

Head coach Cody Stubblefield is keeping the message simple: lock in on what they can control

“The big thing is to just do what we can do, control what we can control, and take it one week at a time,” Stubblefield said. “Work hard during the week, work hard at practice, and see what happens on Friday nights.”

And the mindset for the season?

“Actions over words.,” Stubblefield said. “That was something that stayed with the them and something we focused on several years ago. We’re tired of all the talking, we’ll see what we’re going to do.”

New Albany will begin its 2025 season on August 29 against Saltillo.