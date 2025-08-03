2025 HSFT Stop #34: North Pontotoc

ECRU, MS (WCBI)- Last season North Pontotoc finished just under .500 with a 5-6 record and an early exit in the first round of the playoffs. But this year, there’s a different vibe in Ecru, one built on leadership, accountability and a shared mentality to dominate.

At North Pontotoc the message is simple: focus on today, build for tomorrow.

“We’ve always been of the mindset that we can only take care of today and focus on today and build off of those things,” head coach Andy Crotwell said. “But I want to be a little more intentional on who we have that week. Our sole focus has to be on them and nothing else, and how we can be successful in that football game.”

Crotwell is entering the new season with more urgency, and he’s not the only one locked in. His team is showing signs of something more than just improvement.

“Our guys don’t want to let one another down. They want to share their success,” Crotwell said. “That’s what you look for as a coach. Of course, you want to win football games, but you also want to see kids who can work together and strive towards a common goal.”

At the heart of that mission is senior quarterback Andrew Winfun: the guy tasked with keeping it all together on the field

“I’ve got to control everybody,” Andrew said. “Make sure we are all focused, and we have to make sure that everything is according to plan. I make sure everybody is doing the right thing, on top of everything and being a leader all around.”

And his twin brother, Donovan Winfun is bringing that same leadership mindset, but with a little more edge

“Always start with a mentality and a mentality to dominate,” Donovan said. “We’ve got to dominate every game this year.”

The defense isn’t taking any plays off either. Junior linebacker JP Crockrell is one of the tone-setters during the week, always starting on Monday.

“Practice hard, 100%, give 100%, give everything we do, and start on Monday,” Crockrell said. “Start at the beginning of the week every chance we get.”

And in the trenches, lineman Langston Robertson is doing the dirty work every rep and every day.

“Show up every day in and out,” Robertson said. “Don’t let other people push you around and show up and work as best you can.”

For North Pontotoc, this season isn’t about turning things around but setting a new standard. And if summer workouts and August practices are any sign…

“Our kids are doing that,” Crotwell said.

With a stronger bond and a sharper mindset, North Pontotoc is aiming to not just get back to the playoffs, but to make noise once they get there. They will start their season on August 29 against Booneville.