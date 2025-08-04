2025 HSFT Stop #35: Oak Hill Academy

WEST POINT, MS (WCBI) – Last season, Oak Hill Academy football didn’t win a single game. It was a year defined by adversity and uncertainty. The chemistry was off. The coaching staff was new. And the program was adjusting to a different standard

“Players not really understanding our expectations,” Head coach Tom Goode said. “I think at this point, they are really clear. It’s just getting to know the coaches and the expectations of what we want them to do.”

Now in his second year, Goode is laying a new foundation built on clarity, chemistry and toughness.

“Work hard and physical toughness. That’s it,” Goode said.

It’s not just talk, though. The energy and the culture have shifted.

“This year, it’s really going to be turning it around, changing everything, and changing the culture here,” senior tight-end Brody Buchanan said. “I think we have a better team chemistry, we’re all closer together, we all run together, and we’re just tighter as a team.”

“Treat every day like it’s fourth and goal,” Brody Glusencamp said. “We’ve just got to compete every stop, every play, and work hard to get better, especially as a team.”

Last year’s team was young. The underclassmen were thrown into varsity roles and forced to learn through losses, mistakes and practices under a scorching sun. But that experience is starting to pay off.

“I can’t say enough about the leadership of our seniors right now,” Goode said. “And we have about eight or 10 juniors and about eight or 10 sophomores. Almost every one of those sophomores played significant plays last year, which really helps the team this year.”

Now those same players from last season are able to take that grind and use it as fuel.

“You don’t want to have to keep getting out here in the hot sun,” Buchanan said. “We had a bunch of guys that had the mindset that we were going to get to that next game and win, and it was just a grind to keep going.”

“There’s no dragging out here anymore. They’re ready to blow that whistle and get you up and down,” Drew Bales said. “It’s great having a group of coaching who will push you through and make you better as a player everyday. These guys give everything they have to coach us and it just makes a difference in the play.”

For this team, the first win won’t just be a number in the column, but it’ll be unforgettable. It will serve as a reward for months of setbacks and growth. And for leaders like Bales, it could be the spark that changes everything.

“It’ll feel great,” Bales said. “Obviously, we’re pumped up and we want to win every day. But that first game that we win, I think that’ll really boost our confidence up and get everyone to want to go back and go harder every single day.”

Oak Hill Academy is looking to get that first win under Coach Goode and they believe its coming soon. The Raiders will start their season on August 22 against Manchester Academy.