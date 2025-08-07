2025 HSFT Stop #38: South Pontotoc

PONTOTOC, MS (WCBI)- Last season, South Pontotoc finished with a 5-6 record and was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. But under new leadership, the Cougars are focused on rewriting the story, starting with the perception of football at South Pontotoc.

“We hired a great staff, and we’ve got great kids,” head coach Brandon Cutrer said. “They work so hard, and they are ready to change the perception of what football is here.

The perception of football at South Pontotoc has long been tied to effort: tough kids playing hard. Now, the goal is to take the next step, building a program that not only plays into November but becomes a consistent winner.

“Apex right. We talk about attitude, preparation, effort, and extreme toughness. And so everything we designed for these kids kind of goes with that. We want to be tough and physical kids, but we want to make them really strong mentally, too.”

Cutrer enters his first year at the helm with the Cougers, bringing new energy and vision.

“We’re doing what they ask and showing up. Giving it your all,” quarterback Jaxson Highlander said.

“The coaching staff out here, they know the game of football,” running back Kai Hidalgo said. “They’re going to do their best to help us win games. We’ve been working hard all summer.”

With a solid mix of veteran leadership and young talent coming up, there is optimism that this group can put the pieces together.

“They’re all in on it. Really, really excited about what we got. We’ve got a good senior group, and we’ve got a good young group coming along now. We’ve got a lot of pieces that we’ve got to put together.”

Offensively, South Pontotoc feels like they’ve found the right fit.

“I think the coaches have a good plan for us. I think the offense that we run suits us better than those we’ve run in the past,” Highlander said.

This year, they’re aiming higher to build something that lasts and to take their next step. South Pontotoc will begin its season on August 29 against Bruce.