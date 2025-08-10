2025 HSFT Stop #41: Hebron Christian

PHEA, MS (WCBI)- It was a tough 2024 season for the Hebron Christian Eagles. Injuries hurt a defense that was already thin, resulting in a 5th place finish in the district. But, heading into year three as head coach, Nate Carr believes that building relationships off the field will translate into more on the field success.

“It starts in the weight room,” Carr said. “The guys got in there early this summer. We had countless, countless goals and personal highs. Just the boost of their confidence so far going into fall camp, and it showed this week.”

Developing a positive attitude around the program has been one of Carr’s main goals in the offseason. He believes that it is the next step in developing the football program.

“In our team meeting room, we pushed positivity. And in the three years I’ve been here, that hadn’t been a key, a key trait that we’ve been able to put to use. I believe that that’s going to push us, you know, to the next level, maybe not to the top, but it will push us to the next level to where we can build better relationships amongst each other, inside and outside the locker room.”

Carr’s group has bought into the culture shift inside the locker room and is confident that their team-first approach will guide them to more success this season.

“I think we kind of have a hungry mentality and that we want to do a lot better and fix most of our mistakes,” quarterback Nathan Fulgham said. “I think we can get a better record this year. I think we are a little bit more positive that we don’t have any more bad attitudes, and we’re going to fix that. So we’re trying to be less negative and just have a try and have a better mindset of the future.”

“Being negative is not going to hurt you more,” limeman Caisson Terry said. “You’re going to be scared of the other dudes, but just hype each other up when you’re in the weight room. Make sure when they’re struggling, just hype. Not so they gain weight, you know, but rather to get better and improve. We struggled significantly over the last couple of years. You know, we want to just prove to ourselves that, you know, all the hard work was for nothing, that it meant something.”

Hebron Christian will open the season when they hosts Meridian Home School on August 22.