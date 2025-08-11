2025 HSFT Stop #42: Mooreville

MOOREVILLE, MS (WCBI)- Mooreville football will look a lot different in 2025. Head coach Jimmy Young left the program after eight seasons and the troopers moved up a classification; Going from 3A to 4A. With so much change around the football program, new head coach Jacob Massey knew he needed to build a relationship with his team as quickly as he could.

“I was able to hit the ground running,” Massey said. “You know, especially whenever my family moved up here in June. So, you know, being able to have that time with them and get to know their names and build that relationship, you know, in April and May, that was huge coming down here. So I didn’t have to, you know, learn their names. When I got here in June, I kind of knew where people fit in; it’s been a very easy transition.”

Massey has implemented a culture built on effort. He wants his team to be the ones playing for each other.

“We always tell these kids, we talk to these kids, you know, you may not be in control of how big or fast or strong you are, but one thing that you can’t control is your effort. So, you know, we try to push these guys to strive to get better every day and focus on their effort. So, you know, as long as they’re giving us 100% and they’re reaching those standards, you know, that is the standard that we want for this football team.”

The Troopers have bought into his system, and the player’s effort has been challenged this summer. Their offseason conditioning has bonded the team even further.

“He’s just pushing this hard in the weight room on the field,” linebacker Cooper Goff said “It’s a lot like we’re challenged. We’re challenged. And I think it’s making us better for sure, mentally and physically.”

“You’ve got to tell all the guys and lead all the guys into a mindset that’s full of determination,” wide receiver Xan Rogers said. “No matter what, we’re going to push to win, no matter what it takes.”

“I love, I love the guys on the team,” tight end Ethan Cates said. “I think this team’s got one of the best work ethics out there. And I think, you know, my fellow seniors do a great job as a team to push the underclassmen, and the underclassmen do a great job of holding us accountable as well.”

Massey will make his Mooreville debut in front of his new home crowd when the team hosts Ripley on August 29.