2025 HSFT Stop #44: Victory Christian

COLUMBUS, MS (WCBI) – The Victory Christian Academy Eagles finished last season 4-4. However, this year, the team is chasing something bigger than a win-loss record. With a different mindset and a new verse guiding their mission, they’re pressing toward the mark, literally and spiritually.

“We always choose a bible verse for our motto each year, and this year, the guys chose Philippians 3:14, which says ‘I press toward the mark, ‘” Head coach Chris Hamm said. “And that’s what our focus is this year. Individually, being as good as we possibly can be. And then collectively, that’ll make us the team that we can be.”

For Hamm, that verse is more than a motivational quote. It’s a daily reminder of who the team is and who they’re striving to become. He says progress starts with identity, not trying to be like anyone else, but becoming the best version of themselves.

“You can’t be anybody else. You’re only who you are,” Hamm said. “We can’t be any other team than who we are, so let’s be the best we can possibly be. When you walk off the field, if you know that you did all you can do, then the result is what the result is.”

It’s a message that this year’s team has fully committed to. Their drive to press toward the mark shows up in all the small moments, like how they run drills, hold each other accountable and push through when it’s hard.

For junior tight end Alex Taylor, that mindset has become personal.

“I’m pushing the best I have in me,” Taylor said. “I’m trying to focus on pushing their best to whatever their extent is and letting them realize their potential.”

Taylor says finishing strong, even in conditioning, has always been a challenge. But with a clear goal in front of them, he’s found extra motivation and is passing it along to his teammates.

“Finishing running or something has always been a struggle. So pushing it, making it to the mark help-s us a lot and I try to push everybody else,” Taylor said.

That same energy is felt under center by quarterback Brody Jacobs. He knows games aren’t just won in the first quarter but they’re won in how you finish. And stamina, both mental and physical, could be the difference maker this year.

“Everybody needs to finish strong. Everyone needs to finish fast,” Jacobs said. “Because that gets everybody’s potential and stamina for the season. So when the other team is tired, it keeps our stamina up and we keep going, and keep putting points on the board.”

The Eagles are looking to turn last years .500 record into something much more. They’re not chasing perfection; they’re chasing the mark. Victory Christian will start its season on September 5 against Unity Christian.