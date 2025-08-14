2025 HSFT Stop #45: Gordo

GORDO, AL (WCBI)- Chris Chambless retired as a Mississippi coaching legend, walking away from West Point after winning seven state titles in 18 seasons as their head coach. But after just one year away, Chambless has returned to coaching, switching from one Green Wave to another.

“It’s just a perfect opportunity for me,” Chambless said. “It’s a great place. Gordo is a great community. They love their football and and the competition’s good. And it’s just just feels good to come out and lead another team. Our kids work extremely hard. We’re just trying to put everything together and, you know, we’re still getting used to each other. But at the same time, our guys work extremely hard, and you know, and I’m trying to work hard for them.”

Chambless wasn’t going to just take any opportunity; he knew he wanted to go to a community that was passionate about football.

“Gordo’s got that deep tradition here of your blue-collar town, which I love. Kids work hard, and the community is just a great one. Everybody’s together and pulling for the same, same goal. I just inherited a lot of great kids. That’s one thing. And, you know, our guys, they bust your tails every day to do what we coaches ask them to do. And it’s it’s been it’s been a privilege being here so far.”

The Green Wave welcome their new head coach after another very successful season in 2024. The players are confident that he can be the one to bring them back on another long postseason run.

“He’s a tough guy and good leader,” senior left tackle Logan Ellis said. “He gets us going in the right direction. We work, we get after a big change, and less from the last couple of years. Our mindset is refusing to lose every play, get after it. Physicality has got to be the name of the game this year.”

“I think he’s a great coach with great leadership ability,” quarterback Ryder Robertson said. “I think he’s taught us a lot. We do a lot of like competition stuff and like that, either stuff, and get us ready for the season.”

Chambless and his new Green Wave squad will kick off their season against Fayette County on August 22.