2025 HSFT Stop #48: Sulligent

SULLIGENT, AL. (WCBI)- The Sulligent Blue Devils are coming off of a 9-5 season that ended just one game shy of the state championship. Now, with some fresh faces and familiar leadership, they’re ready to make another run.

“It’s a lot of young guys getting new faces coming in and getting new experience,” Head Coach Brian Gunnels said. “But, they’re stepping up. They’re trying to do what they’re supposed to do, but it’s just going to take a little bit of time.”

Gunnels is leading a group that may be young, but they’re hungry. And, they’re learning fast what it takes to be successful as a Blue Devil.

“You’ve got to prove it. That’s one of the things, you know, you’ve got to prove that you deserve to be out here,” Gunnels said.

Proving it means more than just making plays. It’s also about stepping into roles on and off the field. Quarterback John Wil Spruiel is among veteran voices in the locker room, helping guide a young core toward something special.

“Being a role model for them,” Spruiel said. “I think that’s a big part. I will show them what to do, not being the coach by any means, but leading them, and leading them to the Lord because that’s a big part of my life.”

And that kind of leadership is exactly what Coach Gunnels is hoping to see more of as his players grow into their leadership roles.

“We talk all the time about how you can be a leader, but what you’re trying to say might not be the way that everybody else sees it,” Gunnels said. “Tones and everything like that. We’ve got guys that are stepping up to it and looking to do a good job at it.”

And whether it’s lining up at tight end or stepping in on defense, senior Will Dobbins is willing to do whatever it takes for the team’s needs, no questions asked.

“I’m going to do everything I can for the team,” Dobbins said. “I’m going to try to prioritize the team over myself in every way I can, no matter if I have to play left guard or corner. It doesn’t matter. I’m going to try and do that and I feel like if everyone on the team ahs that same effort and is willing to do that then we can go as far as we want to.”

With that attitude spreading across the roster, the belief in a championship run is alive and well in Sulligent.

“If we can all get together, everything’s got to line up perfect, but that’s not always the case, but I do believe that we have a state championship team,” Spruiel said.

Sulligent will look for push for another deep playoff run as they kick off their season on August 22 against Marion County.